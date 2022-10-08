Read full article on original website
amy gilliam
4d ago
getting out of active addiction is hard enough getting someone to do meditation a d yoga sink off dope is unrealistic. and really you didn't e en walk through Kensington in Philly your associates did get out and meet us addicts see what we are personally dealing with stretching and meditation is not number #1 getting off of the drug is. that hard enough words don't even describe the pain hurt trauma. go walk the streets. talk to us
The Seeker
4d ago
Why not just give them one of your miracle drugs that worked so well you got fined for selling Dr Oz?
RADIO SPOT ●
3d ago
Oz Has Ties To The Pharmaceutical Industry. He Likes To Push Pills.
In Pennsylvania, 36,000 purchases of anti-overdose drug after state makes it easier to obtain
(The Center Square) – As drug overdose deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, state officials have expanded the public’s ability to obtain naloxone to reverse overdoses. The commonwealth started a program to make naloxone available to the public through pharmacies in 2020, as The Center Square previously reported, and now the Department of Health announced its expansion.
Pennsylvania prisoners are giving their own money to families impacted by gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A group of Pennsylvania prisoners, many of them serving life sentences for gun crimes, is pooling together their own funds to help Philadelphia families who lose a child to gun violence.
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Ohio man survives poisoning thanks to experimental drug
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
On 2nd anniversary, Pennsylvania’s ‘Move Over’ law applauded by drivers
The side of the highway makes for a pretty scary office. “You could be hit and killed at any point,” explained John Townsend, a tow truck driver for Tow-Tegrity. For Townsend and fellow driver Matthew Vogt, setting up shop on the side of the road is how they make a living every day.
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania seems to have a TON of laws on the books that sometimes feel a little antiquated. So when I saw an article about the right age to leave your kid at home alone, I thought: Pennsylvania surely must have mandated an age where that becomes OK, right?. So I...
4 maps show where Pa. governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro are getting big cash
HARRISBURG — Tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors and political action committees have poured into Pennsylvania to influence outcome of the critical race for governor, much of it in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, a new Spotlight PA analysis shows. Between January 2021 and mid-September of...
Pennsylvania not among best states for first-time homebuyers: study
If you’re a first-time homebuyer, maybe mull over purchasing something in Pennsylvania. The state currently ranks as “so-so” when it comes to finding a starter home. SIMILAR STORIES: Nearly 60% of Americans would totally buy a haunted house: study. Construction Coverage conducted and published a study which...
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Bay Journal
Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?
The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
An Additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians Are Eligible To Receive SNAP Benefits
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is becoming available to more Pennsylvanians who need the program’s aid. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | As of October 1st, the income threshold to be applicable for SNAP was increased to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPIG). The increase is estimated to allow another 420,000 Pennsylvania residents to receive SNAP benefits.
Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose
This article was published in partnership with Prison Journalism Project, a national, independent news organization that trains incarcerated writers to be journalists and publishes their writing. Subscribe to their newsletter here. What is the point of jails and prisons? Many in society may say: “To punish people who have committed a crime or offense against […] The post Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
State game lands grow by 158 acres in central Pennsylvania
State Game Lands 145 in Lancaster and Lebanon counties has grown to nearly 3,000 acres with the recent addition of 158 acres transferred to the Pennsylvania Game Commission from Natural Lands. The forested tract lies adjacent to the existing 2,816 acres already included in the game lands. It provides refuge...
On Pennsylvania’s campaign trail, the doctor will see you now
The state’s medical sector is campaigning in unprecedented ways, motivated by abortion and concerns about their profession.
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
Mastriano vs Shapiro: Which Pennsylvania Governor candidates are Pennsylvanians searching for?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A month out from the Pennsylvania Governor election, forecasters are projecting Democrat Josh Shapiro will run away with the governorship over Republican Doug Mastriano. Election forecaster FiveThirtyEight gives Shapiro a 96% chance of winning, saying he is “clearly favored” to win. The race is one of 11 that FiveThirtyEight projects to […]
Vote against the power of dark money in Pennsylvania politics | PennLive letters
At present the Republicans have a majority in the Pennsylvania State Senate. This means they can place Constitutional Amendments on ballots beginning in the spring as often as they want, and the governor cannot veto them. In normal times one could say this is part of checks and balances. These...
Free tuition for Indigenous people to public universities across Pennsylvania? A bill is on the way
State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt. While...
PennLive to stream editorial board meeting with U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will speak to the Editorial Board of PennLive and The Patriot-News at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, to discuss why he is running to become Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator. The Editorial Board meeting with the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
223 animals seized from Pennsylvania farm amid cruelty investigation
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities seized 223 dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and other animals that had been living in “inhumane” conditions at a Pennsylvania farm, state troopers said Sunday. According to the Erie Times-News and WJET, Pennsylvania State Police said they visited the Summit Township farm Saturday...
