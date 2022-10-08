Combination of Biomarkers Associated with Stronger Predictions of Progression in Parkinson Disease

Read full article on original website
Related
neurologylive.com
Phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE Study of LRRK2 Inhibitor BIIB122 Initiated in Parkinson Disease
Similar to the recently commenced phase 2b LUMA study, BIIB122, an investigational small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2, will be evaluated in a cohort of 400 individuals with genetically mutated Parkinson disease. Dosing for the large-scale, phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE study (NCT05418673) evaluating the safety and efficacy of BIIB122 (Biogen/Denali Therapeutics), an...
neurologylive.com
Understanding the Complexity and Heterogenicity of Alzheimer Disease: Thomas Wisniewski, MD
The director of NYU Langone’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and Center for Cognitive Neurology discussed current knowns and unknowns about the pathology of Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "It used to be that most of the preclinical and clinical trials were very much...
neurologylive.com
Putting Pen to Paper: Executing on Approaches for Neurorestoration
Joe Kardine, MS, OTR, CBIS, the clinical program manager at the Jefferson Center for Neurorestoration, discussed the influx of new neurorestorative technology and the future of treating patients with functional loss. This is a 2-part interview. Click here for part 1. In the past, occupational therapists and rehab specialists have...
neurologylive.com
Day-of-injury Plasma GFAP and UCH-L1 Predict Functional Recovery After Traumatic Brain Injury
The TRACK-TBI cohort study revealed that patients with traumatic brain injury and a GCS score of 3 to 12 had a significant increase in the accuracy of prognostic accuracy of IMPACT models. In a recent observational cohort study, Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury (TRACK-TBI; NCT02119182), a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
neurologylive.com
Rituximab Treatment Associated with Reduced Relapse Rate in AQP4-IgG Positive NMOSD and MOGAD
A study using patient data from John Hopkins showed that rituximab treatment was associated with reduced annualized relapse rates in AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD and MOGAD. A recent retrospective observational study from Johns Hopkins resulted in rituximab treatment being significantly associated with a reduced relapse rate for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD). Previous data on using rituximab in long-term, such as with the effectiveness and safety of the treatment, were limited.1.
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Wayne Feng, MD, FAHA, on Changing the Approach to Poststroke Neuromuscular Symptoms
The division chief of stroke and vascular neurology at Duke Health discussed how clinicians have typically treated poststroke motor symptoms and how technology is expanding these capabilities. Following stroke, an individual may be faced with several common physical conditions that include weakness, paralysis, or problems with balance, fatigue, difficulty swallowing,...
neurologylive.com
COVID-19 Pandemic Related to Significant Increase in Insomnia Symptoms
Data from a systemic review suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic is associated with increased rates of subthreshold insomnia symptoms, but not with moderate or severe insomnia, among the global population. A recent global systematic review and individual participant data meta-analysis implied in its findings that the COVID-19 pandemic is linked...
neurologylive.com
Longer Periods Between Natalizumab Dosing Results in Increased T2 Lesion Count
New data from the NOVA trial showed differences in the number of T2 lesions in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at 72 weeks of treatment with natalizumab (Tysabri; Biogen). Recent data on NOVA trial (NCT03689972), a randomized controlled, open-label, phase 3b study, showed a numerical difference in the estimated number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
neurologylive.com
AMX0035’s Safety as a Treatment for Patients with ALS: Lawrence Steinman, MD
The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discusses the biggest takeaway from the FDA approval of Amylyx’s therapy, marketed as Relyvrio, and the availability of the treatment for patients with ALS. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “The good news here...
neurologylive.com
Temporal Trends Show Increased Use of Antiseizure Medications With Lower Teratogenic Risk
Valproic acid, which had been associated with a variety of major and minor malformations in pregnancy, remained barely unchanged in terms of use, dropping slightly from 12.4% to 10.1% over the 5-year period. In a Japan-based cohort study of pregnant outpatient women with epilepsy who visited hospitals between 2016 and...
Comments / 0