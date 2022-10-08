Combination of Biomarkers Associated with Stronger Predictions of Progression in Parkinson Disease

A study using patient data from John Hopkins showed that rituximab treatment was associated with reduced annualized relapse rates in AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD and MOGAD. A recent retrospective observational study from Johns Hopkins resulted in rituximab treatment being significantly associated with a reduced relapse rate for patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein antibody-associated disease (MOGAD). Previous data on using rituximab in long-term, such as with the effectiveness and safety of the treatment, were limited.1.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO