NASCAR: Kyle Busch says what everybody else is thinking

Kyle Busch made an interesting comment in response to the announcement that Chandler Smith had signed with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Last month, Kaulig Racing confirmed that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement as a part of Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season

Chase Elliott was not happy on Sunday and didn't pretend to hide it, pushing a camera away and then bashing the Next Gen car in an ominous warning to fans about the rest of the 2022 season. The post Frustrated Chase Elliott Pushes Away Camera and Then Sends Fans Ominous Warning About What to Expect for Rest of 2022 Cup Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at 23XI Racing for 2023?

Does Tyler Reddick’s impending arrival at 23XI Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season mean that Kurt Busch won’t be back?. Kurt Busch hasn’t been behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car since Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a single-car qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. It was announced the following day that he would not be competing in the race as a result of the concussion-like symptoms he had suffered following the wreck.
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?

Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News

The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon. Fans were pretty surprised. “All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race. NASCAR fans have taken to...
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
NASCAR World Celebrating Dale Earnhardt Jr. Monday

Happy birthday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. The NASCAR world is celebrating the legendary driver on Monday mroning. Earnhardt Jr., the son of one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all-time, did pretty well for himself on and off the track. He turned 48 years old on Monday. Time does fly. "How...
Futurity

NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy

Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval

The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists

Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish

NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
Indycar to host open tests at the Thermal Club, additional plans possibly in the works

NTT INDYCAR Series will be coming to the Coachella Valley. The series will host open tests at the Thermal Club in February. The tests will be the first of three Open Tests that INDYCAR will host at tracks in 2023. It also marks the series' first trip to the Thermal Club. The Thermal Club is The post Indycar to host open tests at the Thermal Club, additional plans possibly in the works appeared first on KESQ.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell rises after clutch Charlotte win

Walk-off hits, buzzer-beaters and late scores are thrilling aspects of traditional sports. On Sunday, Christopher Bell delivered the racing equivalent. Facing a must-win situation to avoid elimination from the playoffs, Bell got the job done at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He led the final two laps, taking the lead on the final restart, to score his third – and undoubtedly biggest – career win.
