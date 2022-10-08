Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Week 4 Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated
Off we go again dear friends. What a week last week!. Now, I can boldly say there has never been a more difficult set of predictions posed ever on Strictly as there is this week! Enjoy 🌈. Well done to last week's prediction winners and to MQ and SI who...
digitalspy.com
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)
So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
digitalspy.com
Anyone else been watching since the first series?
Out of interest, I have watched every series. I've missed a few shows but I've got myself organised now. I expect there are quite a few of us. I tuned in around Series 2. Seen bits of Series 1 on Youtube. Yep. From the start … and somehow or another...
digitalspy.com
Whats your Emmerdale predictions for who is killed off and theories how the storylines will conclude
Well we are close to the anniversary episode on Sunday and my predictions on whats going to happen is that Chloe will be killed off so Charity wont find out about the affair or the pregnancy and that Paddy will find out about the affair with Chas and Al and then eventually Al will also be killed off.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale - Chas - I love you
So she said it!!! horrid woman about to disrupt so many lives and hurt Aaron who gave her the choice, Al or me - she chose Al over her own son - perhaps he will die in the storm before she has time to tell everyone. Al can't possibly love...
digitalspy.com
I think Coronation Street has got worse since the decision of having Brian and Mary in every episode
It is absolutely terrible at the moment and Brian and Mary are just adding to the neverending misery. Why have a storyline involving those two when they dont add anything to show. The producers are trying to do comedy and failing and they actually think Brian and Mary are hilarious when they are about as funny as toothache.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
digitalspy.com
The Voice US reveals One Direction star is joining as original coach exits
The coaching panel on The Voice US is getting a brand new look. Last remaining original coach Blake Shelton has announced his departure, with the upcoming season in Spring 2023 being his last, but he'll be taking his final bow (for now, at least) with some new faces by his side.
Comments / 0