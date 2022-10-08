ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Baby Shares New Single ‘Heyy’; Reveals ‘It’s Only Me’ Album Tracklist

This Friday, Lil Baby will release his anticipated new album It’s Only Me which is the follow up to very successful sophomore LP My Turn from 2020. The Atlanta rapper is back today with a new single called ‘Heyy’, serving as one last tease for fans before the full album becomes available. It comes along with a high budget music video directed by Ivan Berrios which you can watch below.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Robert Glasper Releases New Single ‘Therapy Pt. 2’ Feat. Mac Miller: Listen

Robert Glasper has unveiled a new single with Mac Miller today called ‘Therapy Pt. 2’. The song is taken off 4x Grammy and Emmy winning artist’s forthcoming album Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, an extended digital version of his 2022 album Black Radio III. The original album already features artists such as Q-Tip, PJ Morton, Estelle, India Arie, Luke James, Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy