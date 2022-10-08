ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99

Percentages: FG .523, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Giddey 4-8, Dieng 3-3, Dort 2-4, Mann 2-6, Jal.Williams 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Jay.Williams 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Pokusevski 0-2, Robinson-Earl 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bazley 2, Mann 2, Dort, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 18 (Dieng 3, Dort 3,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Orlando 109, Memphis 105

MEMPHIS (105) Aldama 3-6 4-4 10, Brooks 4-13 1-2 10, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Bane 11-18 7-8 33, Morant 8-24 7-10 23, Clarke 3-3 1-1 7, LaRavia 2-5 0-0 5, Roddy 1-6 0-0 2, Tillman 0-0 0-0 0, Konchar 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 22-27 105.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Antonio 111, Utah 104

SAN ANTONIO (111) K.Johnson 9-13 0-0 22, Sochan 3-8 0-0 6, Poeltl 2-2 2-6 6, Jones 4-5 5-5 13, Vassell 10-15 1-1 24, A.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Barlow 1-2 0-0 3, Bates-Diop 2-5 0-0 4, Branham 2-3 0-1 6, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, McDermott 1-5 4-5 6, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Wieskamp 0-5 0-0 0, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Langford 5-6 1-1 11, Primo 3-7 3-3 10, Wesley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 16-22 111.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Denver 107, Phoenix 105

PHOENIX (105) Bridges 5-10 1-1 14, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 9-12 1-3 19, Booker 5-17 8-8 20, Paul 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 4-4 8, Landale 4-10 1-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-5 2-3 10, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 35-82 23-28 105.
DENVER, CO
Houston 8, Seattle 7

DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Gilbert51-353325. Brash H,12-300000. D.Castillo110000. Muñoz132202. Sewald H,12-312201. Ray L,0-1 BS,0-1011100. Houston. Verlander4106613. Abreu12-310003. Javier11-311102. Brown110000. Montero W,1-0100000. Ray...
HOUSTON, TX
Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee. Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.
DETROIT, MI
Heat have been close, still focused on getting an NBA title

MIAMI (AP) — Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season. The objective for the season is also the same. Don’t be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn’t the same team. The Heat won 53 games...
MIAMI, FL
Orlando's young roster now includes young star Banchero

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic gathered for their first meeting of training camp last month and the theme of coach Jamahl Mosley’s talk was accountability. A bit later, Mosley was running a couple minutes behind schedule for an interview session with some reporters. That’s when point guard Cole Anthony good-naturedly pointed to his watch, proving that the Magic are indeed listening to what Mosley is preaching.
ORLANDO, FL

