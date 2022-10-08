Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99
Percentages: FG .523, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Giddey 4-8, Dieng 3-3, Dort 2-4, Mann 2-6, Jal.Williams 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, Jay.Williams 0-1, Omoruyi 0-1, Pokusevski 0-2, Robinson-Earl 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bazley 2, Mann 2, Dort, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 18 (Dieng 3, Dort 3,...
Orlando 109, Memphis 105
MEMPHIS (105) Aldama 3-6 4-4 10, Brooks 4-13 1-2 10, Adams 2-6 2-2 6, Bane 11-18 7-8 33, Morant 8-24 7-10 23, Clarke 3-3 1-1 7, LaRavia 2-5 0-0 5, Roddy 1-6 0-0 2, Tillman 0-0 0-0 0, Konchar 2-5 0-0 6, Jones 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 37-92 22-27 105.
San Antonio 111, Utah 104
SAN ANTONIO (111) K.Johnson 9-13 0-0 22, Sochan 3-8 0-0 6, Poeltl 2-2 2-6 6, Jones 4-5 5-5 13, Vassell 10-15 1-1 24, A.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Barlow 1-2 0-0 3, Bates-Diop 2-5 0-0 4, Branham 2-3 0-1 6, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, McDermott 1-5 4-5 6, Roby 0-1 0-0 0, Wieskamp 0-5 0-0 0, Dieng 0-3 0-0 0, Langford 5-6 1-1 11, Primo 3-7 3-3 10, Wesley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-88 16-22 111.
Know Your Foe: Baylor Defensive Breakdown
The Bears come to Morgantown with one of the top defenses in the league
Denver 107, Phoenix 105
PHOENIX (105) Bridges 5-10 1-1 14, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 9-12 1-3 19, Booker 5-17 8-8 20, Paul 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 4-4 8, Landale 4-10 1-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-5 2-3 10, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 35-82 23-28 105.
Houston 8, Seattle 7
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Gilbert51-353325. Brash H,12-300000. D.Castillo110000. Muñoz132202. Sewald H,12-312201. Ray L,0-1 BS,0-1011100. Houston. Verlander4106613. Abreu12-310003. Javier11-311102. Brown110000. Montero W,1-0100000. Ray...
Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee. Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.
Heat have been close, still focused on getting an NBA title
MIAMI (AP) — Most of the names on the Miami Heat roster are the same ones that were there last season. The objective for the season is also the same. Don’t be fooled, though: The Heat insist this isn’t the same team. The Heat won 53 games...
Orlando's young roster now includes young star Banchero
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic gathered for their first meeting of training camp last month and the theme of coach Jamahl Mosley’s talk was accountability. A bit later, Mosley was running a couple minutes behind schedule for an interview session with some reporters. That’s when point guard Cole Anthony good-naturedly pointed to his watch, proving that the Magic are indeed listening to what Mosley is preaching.
