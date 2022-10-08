ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers fall behind early in loss to Byron

Red Wing had troubles slowing down Byron's run game as the Bears pulled away in a 57-21 win on Saturday. The Bears passed three times in their first 24 plays to start the game, breaking off carries of 33 and 40 yards. In the first 10 plays of offense, the Bears had 67 yards on the ground.
BYRON, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Freier, Hanson race past competition at K-M invite

Red Wing's Aaron Freier and Nora Hanson each finished as one of the top runners in their respective races on Monday in the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational. Freier ran the 5,000-meter boys race in 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds to earn second place. Freier and the winner, David Obst from K-M, were the only two to finish sub-18 minutes.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area volleyball: Oct. 11

Zumbrota-Mazeppa earned a four-set win over Byron, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17. The conference win was crucial for the Cougars as they came into the game tied for second with Cannon Falls at 4-1. The Bombers beat Kasson-Mantorville in five sets which moves Z-M (5-1) and Cannon Falls (5-1) ahead of K-M (5-2) in the HVL standings.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Phyllis Ekstrom

Phyllis Jean Ekstrom, age 90 passed away October 3, at Mayo Clinic LaCrosse, WI. Phyllis was born June 7, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to Francis and Nina (Johnson) McCrae. Phyllis graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949. On December 9, 1950 Phyllis married Alvin Vieths. The couple lived in the Goodhue area, later they divorced. On April 30, 1982, Phyllis married Virgil Ekstrom. They resided in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Michael Stenwick M.D.

Nov. 12, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Michael Stenwick M.D., 80, Minneapolis, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 19, in Walker Methodist health center from COPD and dementia. Services were previously held. Interment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Wacouta Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
winonan.org

Duck Man strikes at Winona State University

Students may have recently noticed some new yellow ducks around campus. These little yellow rubber ducks are hidden by the “Winona Duck Man.” For this article, the Winona Duck Man has requested his identity to be kept anonymous. This is not the first time the Winona Duck Man...
WINONA, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Artists at the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival

For 56 years artists have lined the streets of downtown Red Wing. This year more than 100 artists displayed their work to the Red Wing community. During the two days, crowds were drawn to the many engaging activities available during the Fall Festival. This year there were opportunities for attendees...
RED WING, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
STILLWATER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Ignite to be awarded $4 million in grants, matching dollars

It was announced on Thursday, Oct. 6, that Red Wing Ignite has secured a venture challenge scale grant via the U.S. Economic Development Administration Build to Scale program. With the $4 million provided by the venture challenge grant and matching funds, Red Wing plans to launch the Accelerating Rural Entrepreneurs in Southeast Minnesota project, intended to help overcome geographic dispersal and barriers to entry through regional coordination, expand access to startup programs for rural and diverse founders, launch an accelerator to expedite the growth of scalable tech startups in the region and build a network for mentors and investors ready to help scale regional startups.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

New murals installed over the weekend

Red Wing continues to become more colorful after the installation of two new murals this weekend. The city is becoming known for some of the iconic murals scattered throughout the downtown area. The Plant Wisdom Mural was installed over the weekend during the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival. Artist Camila...
RED WING, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People

You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
ROCHESTER, MN

