Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers fall behind early in loss to Byron
Red Wing had troubles slowing down Byron's run game as the Bears pulled away in a 57-21 win on Saturday. The Bears passed three times in their first 24 plays to start the game, breaking off carries of 33 and 40 yards. In the first 10 plays of offense, the Bears had 67 yards on the ground.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Freier, Hanson race past competition at K-M invite
Red Wing's Aaron Freier and Nora Hanson each finished as one of the top runners in their respective races on Monday in the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational. Freier ran the 5,000-meter boys race in 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds to earn second place. Freier and the winner, David Obst from K-M, were the only two to finish sub-18 minutes.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area volleyball: Oct. 11
Zumbrota-Mazeppa earned a four-set win over Byron, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17. The conference win was crucial for the Cougars as they came into the game tied for second with Cannon Falls at 4-1. The Bombers beat Kasson-Mantorville in five sets which moves Z-M (5-1) and Cannon Falls (5-1) ahead of K-M (5-2) in the HVL standings.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Phyllis Ekstrom
Phyllis Jean Ekstrom, age 90 passed away October 3, at Mayo Clinic LaCrosse, WI. Phyllis was born June 7, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to Francis and Nina (Johnson) McCrae. Phyllis graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949. On December 9, 1950 Phyllis married Alvin Vieths. The couple lived in the Goodhue area, later they divorced. On April 30, 1982, Phyllis married Virgil Ekstrom. They resided in Red Wing.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Michael Stenwick M.D.
Nov. 12, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Michael Stenwick M.D., 80, Minneapolis, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 19, in Walker Methodist health center from COPD and dementia. Services were previously held. Interment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Wacouta Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn.
4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
winonan.org
Duck Man strikes at Winona State University
Students may have recently noticed some new yellow ducks around campus. These little yellow rubber ducks are hidden by the “Winona Duck Man.” For this article, the Winona Duck Man has requested his identity to be kept anonymous. This is not the first time the Winona Duck Man...
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Artists at the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival
For 56 years artists have lined the streets of downtown Red Wing. This year more than 100 artists displayed their work to the Red Wing community. During the two days, crowds were drawn to the many engaging activities available during the Fall Festival. This year there were opportunities for attendees...
Beloved Minnesota Resort in Lakes Country Goes up in Flames a Second Time
My heart sunk when I received the message from Mama Zee saying,. Was going to tell you that Maplelag's main lodge burned today...you could see the smoke from Lake Park, Minnesota. To give you an idea of why that's significant, MapleLag Resort is near Callaway, Minnesota and Lake Park is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
mprnews.org
Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.
Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Ignite to be awarded $4 million in grants, matching dollars
It was announced on Thursday, Oct. 6, that Red Wing Ignite has secured a venture challenge scale grant via the U.S. Economic Development Administration Build to Scale program. With the $4 million provided by the venture challenge grant and matching funds, Red Wing plans to launch the Accelerating Rural Entrepreneurs in Southeast Minnesota project, intended to help overcome geographic dispersal and barriers to entry through regional coordination, expand access to startup programs for rural and diverse founders, launch an accelerator to expedite the growth of scalable tech startups in the region and build a network for mentors and investors ready to help scale regional startups.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New murals installed over the weekend
Red Wing continues to become more colorful after the installation of two new murals this weekend. The city is becoming known for some of the iconic murals scattered throughout the downtown area. The Plant Wisdom Mural was installed over the weekend during the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival. Artist Camila...
Massive Party in Rochester This Weekend for 11,000+ People
You've probably noticed that it is getting darker earlier, the comfy hoodies and sweaters are being pulled out to wear, and our trees are starting to turn those gorgeous reds and greens. And all of those mean one thing for Minnesota, summer is over. Before that snow starts flying though, Rochester is celebrating the end of summer with a massive party! Last year, over 11,000 people attended and this year, the party is bigger than ever. #YesYouAreInvited.
Former KARE 11 anchor Pat Miles opens up about loss, planning for own mortality in new book
MINNEAPOLIS — Even at 72 years old, Pat Miles' golf swing is as smooth as butter. “It's always been a place where I can go and get away from the world,” said Pat Miles, Hall of Fame broadcaster and former KARE 11 anchor. The golf course is her...
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
