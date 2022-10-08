Read full article on original website
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
insideedition.com
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles
From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [10-9-2022]
First, ditto what I said yesterday about Metro’s free rides all weekend long to mark the opening of the new K Line. If you’re planning to head to CicLAvia or Grand Park’s family fest (see below), then it’s a great option. Now for the rest…. Below...
daytrippen.com
Vietnamese Gate Little Saigon Fast and Furious Location
Vietnamese Gate Little Saigon Fast and Furious Location. You will remember this Vietnamese Gate from the original 2001 movie if you are familiar with the Fast and Furious films. Several scenes were filmed in Little Saigon. The fight between Vin Diesel, his racing rival, Johnny Tran, and his gang was filmed at the Vietnamese Cultural Court, about two blocks away from the Vietnamese gate.
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
theeastsiderla.com
$24,000 off East L.A. fixer; $50,000 cut on Highland Park triplex & $140,000 chop on Temple Street mixed-use
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. East L.A. Fixer: $24,000 off a three-bedroom, fire-damaged home. Now asking $475,000.
Eater
The Silver Lake Sandwich Sensation Serving LA’s New Favorite Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
In post-2020 Los Angeles dining, it’s surprising enough to see a chef-owner maintain the same space for more than a decade — not to mention one that he’s pivoted successfully (more than once) through the pandemic and has now spun into an all-day restaurant with influences spanning Southern California, New York City, and South Korea. For all these reasons and more, Eric Park’s Bodega Park, which opened quietly in February of this year, is causing a sandwich stir — think melty cheese pulls of its bacon, egg, and cheese and aji chicken burrito — on Instagram and beyond.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles
Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
welikela.com
The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022
DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
oc-breeze.com
Three Long Beach men charged in $2.6 million robbery of Beverly Hills jewelry store in daylight smash-and-grab theft
A federal grand jury today indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in which more than $2.6 million worth of merchandise was stolen. The two-count indictment returned today charges Long Beach residents Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell...
luxury-houses.net
$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time
The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
onscene.tv
Physical Rescue Crash Shuts Down Metrolink Tracks | Los Angeles
10.10.2022 | 1:57 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of an overturned vehicle. Arriving fire units found a single vehicle which had violently crashed into the railroad crossing and was overturned on the train tracks. Firefighters discovered the driver was trapped in the vehicle, and requested...
