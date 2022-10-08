ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

WVNews

Brugge draws with Atlético, advances in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Club Brugge held Atlético Madrid to a 0-0 draw on the road Wednesday to become only the second Belgian club to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League. The setback leaves Atlético in a difficult position to advance from Group B. Club Brugge moved to 10 points, six more than the Spanish club. Porto visits Bayer Leverkusen later Wednesday with both teams sitting on three points.
UEFA
WVNews

Ireland soccer team sorry after players sing pro-IRA chant

DUBLIN (AP) — The coach of Ireland’s women’s soccer team apologized Wednesday after her players sang a pro-IRA chant in the locker room after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. Video footage of the chant circulated on social media after the 1-0 victory over...
SOCCER
WVNews

South America soccer supports Infantino's reelection at FIFA

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — South American soccer leaders have given their backing to Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president as they prepare a four-nation bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Infantino, who is now in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, went to Paraguay to...
FIFA

