MADRID (AP) — Club Brugge held Atlético Madrid to a 0-0 draw on the road Wednesday to become only the second Belgian club to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League. The setback leaves Atlético in a difficult position to advance from Group B. Club Brugge moved to 10 points, six more than the Spanish club. Porto visits Bayer Leverkusen later Wednesday with both teams sitting on three points.

UEFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO