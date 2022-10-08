Yesterday our main PC became stuck in a loop and I am trying to find out how to get any further. We had been using the PC with no issues and working on an excel document. Once finished, I attempted to access the internet to browse some websites and it froze. I tried to do a task manager to see if I could identify which program was holding it up (as we still had excel open, Mailwasher as well as Outlook in addition to the browser but nothing happened. Eventually after about an hour the screen went blue and a message from Windows stating there had been an error and it would attempt to fix (I cant remember everything it said). It then did 4 stages of a scan/fix which took about 30 minutes and then opened up the start screen as per normal.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO