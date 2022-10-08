ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vince Dooley update: Daughter shares latest on former Georgia coach, AD

Reports surfaced Saturday that former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley was in the hospital over the weekend. It appears, however, that Dooley has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19. Dooley’s daughter, Deanna, provided an update Monday, saying that her father had been released from the hospital and...
Suspects arrested in Georgia for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, Georgia in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s death. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade

Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
Obituary and funeral service: Timothy ‘Tim’ M. Smith, Jr. 53, of Monroe

Timothy “Tim” M. Smith, Jr., age 53 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy M. Smith, Sr.; and brother, Richard (Ricky) Smith. He is survived by his children, Melissa (Cory) Scattergood of Ravenel, SC and Christopher Frye of Monroe, GA; mother, Linda Smith of Monroe, GA; brother and sister in law, Dennis and Kim Smith of Loganville, GA; nieces, Courtney and Stephanie Smith; 4 grandchildren; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gainesville man arrested on child molestation allegations

A Gainesville man who has been on the run for two years was arrested Monday morning for allegedly molesting a child over a one-year period. Javier Perez, 40, was arrested at approximately 1:15 a.m. near the Airport Drive and Pearl Nix Parkway intersection. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office,...
