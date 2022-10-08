ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Fed vice chair talks inflation, hotels hit by crime wave and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. FED VICE CHAIR TALKS INFLATION: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday reiterated the U.S. central bank's plan to continue tightening monetary policy until there is clear evidence that inflation has slowed down, warning the U.S. economy will likely slow further as a result of elevated interest rates.
Social Security COLA update coming this week - and it could be huge

Retired Americans collecting Social Security benefits will find out this week just how big their cost-of-living adjustment will be in 2023 as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes their buying power. The Social Security Administration will announce on Thursday the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who receive retirement or disability benefits....
Amazon’s Prime Day II signals holiday spending hurdles

TG TREDEGAR CORP. 10.03 -0.03 -0.30%. Fellow retail giants Walmart and Target have already been plugging holiday discounts of their own in what experts say is a trend that shows companies are seeking to spread out the shopping season even longer to entice consumers to spend amid rising inflation. "What...
