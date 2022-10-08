Read full article on original website
Related
Tyson Foods flees Chicago, inflation reports, 3Q earnings and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. OIL COMPANY BLASTS CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS: Valero hit back at California’s Energy Commission (CEC) last week after the agency demanded oil refinery executives explain why, despite declining crude oil prices, gas prices have spiked. "[C]rude oil prices...
Fed vice chair talks inflation, hotels hit by crime wave and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. FED VICE CHAIR TALKS INFLATION: Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday reiterated the U.S. central bank's plan to continue tightening monetary policy until there is clear evidence that inflation has slowed down, warning the U.S. economy will likely slow further as a result of elevated interest rates.
Wholesale inflation rises more than expected in September, with prices jumping 8.5%
Inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected in September as prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high, squeezing businesses and millions of American households. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, rose...
Over-aggressive Fed risks triggering deeper recession, NABE survey shows
A new NABE survey released on Monday shows that panelists think the U.S. economic outlook is increasingly skewed to the downside as the Fed hikes interest rates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home prices see ‘forceful deceleration’ in July: Case-Shiller
Home prices decreased slightly on a monthly basis in July, and annual growth decelerated, according to Case-Shiller. Here's how you can take advantage of your home equity.
Social Security COLA update coming this week - and it could be huge
Retired Americans collecting Social Security benefits will find out this week just how big their cost-of-living adjustment will be in 2023 as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes their buying power. The Social Security Administration will announce on Thursday the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment for people who receive retirement or disability benefits....
Tyson Foods latest large business to flee Chicago, what sparked the exodus?
With Tyson leaving Chicago, the city has now lost several large and small businesses in what may be a symptom of its growing rates of crime, experts say.
Here are Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There was no winner in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. Friday's jackpot will be an estimated of $494 million. The cash option would be $248.7 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nissan pulls out of Russia, sells all assets to state for 1 Euro
Nissan sold all of its assets in Russia to the state for 1 Euro on Tuesday. The company is only the latest to flee amid increasingly severe sanctions in Russia.
House Oversight ranking member 'confident' the Biden family 'committed a crime': 'This is very serious'
Rep. James Comer says Biden family members potentially collected millions from countries the U.S. had sanctioned while Joe Biden was vice president.
'Shark Tank's' Robert Herjavec most worried about Fed's 'maniacal' rate hikes weakening the economy
"Shark Tank" star and Cyderes CEO Robert Herjavec used "strong" language on "Varney & Co." Monday to describe the current state of the economy but stopped short of forecasting a "nasty recession" ahead. "I worry more about the Fed and this maniacal drive with interest rates, than I do with...
PayPal user agreement fining users up to $2,500 for promoting 'misinformation' was sent 'in error,' spox says
A new PayPal user agreement that threatens to fine users up to $2,500 if they use the service to "promote misinformation," was sent out "in error," a PayPal spokesperson tells FOX Business. The updated PayPal Acceptable Use Policy effective Nov. 3 included an expansion of "prohibited activities," which includes the...
Amazon’s Prime Day II signals holiday spending hurdles
TG TREDEGAR CORP. 10.03 -0.03 -0.30%. Fellow retail giants Walmart and Target have already been plugging holiday discounts of their own in what experts say is a trend that shows companies are seeking to spread out the shopping season even longer to entice consumers to spend amid rising inflation. "What...
Texas Pete hot sauce sued after consumer learns product is made in North Carolina
A California man claims that hot sauce maker Texas Pete is using false advertising to sell its sauce after he learned the product was made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
How Does the Consumer Price Index Impact Social Security, Food Stamps, Wages and More?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the average change in prices paid by consumers for a selection of goods and services. Beginning in January 2023, the CPI will update weights annually, instead...
Amazon workers hold walkouts on Prime Day in Georgia and Illinois
Amazon workers staged walkouts at four of the e-commerce giant's warehouses Tuesday, making demands of the company as it launched its second Prime Day of the year. The first protest took place in the morning at the retailer's Stone Mountain, Georgia, site, where workers marched outside with signs in front of the building.
Economist Mohamed El-Erian says US economy ‘on bumpy journey to better destination’
Economist Mohamed El-Erian said Sunday that despite the recent market volatility, the U.S. economy is "on a bumpy journey to a better destination" – unless the U.S. Federal Reserve makes another misstep. El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, appeared on CBS's "Face the Nation" to discuss what caused instability...
Inflation tops financial worries among retirees: Goldman Sachs
In addition to inflation, surveyed retirees' top concerns were about future health care, potential reductions in future Social Security benefits and running out of money.
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
Fox Business
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
269
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0