Stanhope, NJ

NJ.com

Connors' hat trick powers Metuchen - Girls soccer recap

Cassidy Connors scored a first half hat trick - all off feeds from teammate Charlotte Breen - to help Metuchen take a 6-0 victory over New Brunswick in Metuchen. Now 13-3 on the year, the Bulldogs had their opening goal scored by Leah Wentnick. Following Connors’ outburst, Julia Chinchar got on the board before half. Alexandra Lipshutz added a goal for Metuchen.
METUCHEN, NJ
Vernon Township, NJ
Sports
City
Vernon Township, NJ
City
Stanhope, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians

Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
WAYNE, NJ
#Linus School Sports
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
Soccer
High School Sports
Sports
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Jets kicker to active roster

It appears that the Arizona Cardinals are ready to let bygones be bygones. They are signing Matt Ammendola to the active roster from the practice squad. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The kicker’s debut with the Cardinals on Sunday ended in heartbreak as he missed a 43-yard...
NJ.com

