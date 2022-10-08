Read full article on original website
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament girls soccer roundup for 2nd round games, Oct. 12
Lola Brand had a goal and an assist to lead fourth-seeded Kittatinny to a 3-0 win over 13th-seeded North Warren in the second round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Fredon. Paige Hull dished out two assists for Kittatinny (9-1-2), which bounced back from its first loss of the year- a...
Connors’ hat trick powers Metuchen - Girls soccer recap
Cassidy Connors scored a first half hat trick - all off feeds from teammate Charlotte Breen - to help Metuchen take a 6-0 victory over New Brunswick in Metuchen. Now 13-3 on the year, the Bulldogs had their opening goal scored by Leah Wentnick. Following Connors’ outburst, Julia Chinchar got on the board before half. Alexandra Lipshutz added a goal for Metuchen.
Girls Soccer: Mercer County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Mercer County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Pennington is the top seed in the bracket. The first round kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the semifinals will be played on Monday, Oct. 17. The final is set for Thursday, Oct. 20, at Hopewell Valley. 1-Pennington. 2-Steinert. 3-Allentown.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 6
The 2022 campaign rolls on in N.J. with the state’s best continuing to fill the stat sheet on the gridiron. Below are the season stat leaders in a number of offensive, defensive and special teams categories in the NJIC through Week 6.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Devils’ Dawson Mercer mentors young teammates before season opener: ‘Don’t change the way you play’
At just 20 years old, Devils forward Dawson Mercer already feels like a veteran. After an impressive training camp last year, Mercer immediately earned an NHL call up and played in all 82 games in the 2021-22 season. He has high expectations for his sophomore year, but also wants to mentor younger players.
N.J. marching band of the week: Wayne Valley Marching Indians
Each week throughout the fall 2022 season, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school marching band as our band of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Stock rising: These N.J. football players are money in the bank as clutch performers
The stock market is up, then it’s down. Lately, it seems to move day-to-day more like an erratic heartbeat than anything we could depend upon or predict. Just the opposite of how the players listed below have been performing.
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Why Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell came back for 1 last season with Scarlet Knights
MINNEAPOLIS — Caleb McConnell tested the NBA draft waters this offseason, pursuing the path toward the professional career he’s always dreamed of while leaving the door open for a return to college. As the days winded down and the deadline for his decision approached, he ultimately had “an easy decision” to make.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
‘Underrated’ Rutgers senior Paul Mulcahy looks to earn some respect in Big Ten
MINNEAPOLIS — Paul Mulcahy led the Big Ten in assists during conference play last season, had one of the most dominant stretches of any player in the league and is a returning starter on a program looking to make a program-record-breaking third consecutive NCAA Tournament. But look for the...
Cardinals sign ex-Jets kicker to active roster
It appears that the Arizona Cardinals are ready to let bygones be bygones. They are signing Matt Ammendola to the active roster from the practice squad. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The kicker’s debut with the Cardinals on Sunday ended in heartbreak as he missed a 43-yard...
NFL・
Winning $50K Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold In Passaic, Middlesex Counties
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Saturday, Oct. 8, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: South River Convenience Store, 58 Jackson St., South River; and,. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355...
Trio charged with stealing from cars at North Jersey parks
MENDHAM TOWNSHIP — Three people from out-of-state are accused of stealing from vehicles parked at Morris County parks. Bennie Ogletree and Travis Ward, both from the Fort Lauderdale area of Florida, and Misty Stover, of Philadelphia, were arrested in North Jersey on Monday, according to the Morris County Sheriff's Office.
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
‘Immersive’ Haunt O’Ween experience invading N.J. is underwhelming | Review
Haunt O’ween, a Halloween experience that usually takes place in Los Angeles, has invaded New Jersey, setting up shop for the first time in the Bell Works parking lot in Holmdel. The event runs from now until Halloween night, with tickets priced at $40 for adults and children ($36 each for groups of 10 or more); children 2 and under get in free.
Bar hidden in plain sight: The hip Morristown, NJ bar behind this disguise
New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates. Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront. When you first arrive, you will notice an...
