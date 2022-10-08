STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson-Smith has been named to Team USA for the 2022 Pan American Games that will take place in Guatemala in November. Davidson-Smith, who exhausted her eligibility in 2022 before returning to the Bulldogs’ staff as a graduate student coach, is one of 15 players selected to represent the United States in competition. With her selection, Mississippi State now has two coaches on staff who are active members of Team USA (Zac Shaw) and a third who previously wore the Red, White and Blue (Josh Johnson).

