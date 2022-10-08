Read full article on original website
Bulldog stats breakdown: Mississippi State keeps winning big
STARKVILLE — No Mississippi State football game this season has been decided by 14 or fewer points. The Bulldogs’ closest game was a 31-16 loss to LSU on Sept. 17. MSU has won by as many as 31 points, which took place the following week against Bowling Green; other margins of victory were 26, 22, 18 and 23 points.
Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State makes goal line stand in win over Arkansas
Mississippi State stopped Arkansas on all three of the Razorbacks’ fourth-down attempts in Saturday’s 40-17 Bulldogs win. None of those tries was more critical than Arkansas’s attempt to punch the football in early in the third quarter. With Mississippi State leading 27-10, the Razorbacks tried to get...
For now, Mississippi State doing its part to boost Will Rogers’ Heisman talk
STARKVILLE — The climb to Heisman contention was always going to be more difficult for Will Rogers. This week’s Heisman Trophy odds at VegasInsider.com list 19 names before you see Rogers. However, right now his Mississippi State team is doing exactly what it has to do to give...
Bulldogs climb in polls, Rebels stay at No. 9
The Bulldogs climbed seven spots to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches poll. MSU Quarterback Will Rogers was 31 for 48 passing for 395 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. The Bulldogs rushed for 173 yards, their...
Mississippi State soccer comes up short against Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – For the first time all season, the Mississippi State soccer program (9-2-3, 3-2-1 SEC) suffered its first road loss, falling 1-0 to Auburn (6-3-5, 2-3-1 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. “[I’m] very proud of the effort the girls gave, again, today,” head coach James Armstrong said. “Unfortunately,...
MUW roundup: Vickers’ late goal propels Owls to win over Talladega
Mississippi University for Women and Talladega College found themselves scoreless for the first 80 minutes of their men’s soccer bout Monday before the host MUW side tallied the lone goal of the match for a 1-0 victory at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. The win was the second consecutive victory for the Owls (3-6-2).
Monday Musings: Starkville has found something in running back Curtis Willis
Friday night was a disappointing one for Starkville as it lost its third-straight game, a 24-17 defeat at home against Tupelo. The Yellow Jackets fought hard the entire game and were in it until the final possession, which ended up as a game-winning strip sack of quarterback Jaylon Ruffin with under a minute left in the game.
Caledonia volleyball survives five-set thriller against North Pontotoc
CALEDONIA — North Pontotoc had just secured the fourth set, preventing a late Caledonia comeback that began with the Cavaliers down 23-17. The Cavs rattled off four straight points to cut the lead to 23-21, when the Vikings called a late timeout, killing Caledonia’s momentum as North Pontotoc won the set, 25-21, sending the match to a pivotal fifth set.
Mississippi State softball’s Mia Davidson-Smith named to Team USA roster
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson-Smith has been named to Team USA for the 2022 Pan American Games that will take place in Guatemala in November. Davidson-Smith, who exhausted her eligibility in 2022 before returning to the Bulldogs’ staff as a graduate student coach, is one of 15 players selected to represent the United States in competition. With her selection, Mississippi State now has two coaches on staff who are active members of Team USA (Zac Shaw) and a third who previously wore the Red, White and Blue (Josh Johnson).
MUW men’s golf second at USCAA; Pannell and Flowers sweep Student-Athlete of the Year honors
STATE COLLEGE, Penn. — The Mississippi University for Women golf teams continued their history of good results at the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Championships, as the 36-hole event wrapped up on Tuesday. The Owl men finished as the national runner-up and featured two all-American finishers, while The W’s Logan Pannell (New Hope High School) and Ta’Dashia Flowers (Meridian) brought home both the male and female Student-Athlete of the Year trophies, respectively.
Owls golf looks to continue successes at USCAA championships
STATE COLLEGE, Penn. – The Mississippi University for Women golf teams have good reason to be optimistic heading into the 2022 United States Collegiate Athletic Association Championships on Monday and Tuesday. Heading into the 36-hole event, The W men have never finished lower than fifth in their four trips...
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
University, company partnerships provide millions in impact
When Sod Solutions, a turfgrass company needed a new variety of Bermuda grass to take to market, it partnered with Mississippi State University. Eight years later, the company and university jointly announced the release of the new product. That collaboration is one of hundreds the university has undertaken in recent...
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
Life, work of Walter Anderson to highlight Hazard series
In its 31st year, the Hazard Lecture Series presented by Heritage Academy is continuing its original theme of exploration with three subcategories: the voyage of the mind, the voyage from the past and the voyage of the artist. This year’s theme will focus on the artist as Starkville native Mattie...
4-County’s FASTnet installation going faster than planned
Installation of fiber broadband services in rural areas of nine counties, including Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee, is running a year ahead of schedule. 4-County Electric Power Association CEO Brian Clark provided updates Tuesday on its FASTnet broadband service to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center. Clark...
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
Our view: Schools’ decisions on guns keep kids safer
When the Mississippi State Board of Education voted in September to allow school districts to make their own gun policies, we were anxious to learn how our districts would respond. We live in a time and place where Second Amendment rights are viewed by many as sacred, even to the...
Monday Profile: Living an ‘undeserved’ life
When Currie Haynes says he’s in a “good place,” he is not necessarily referring to the new location of his business — Currie’s Barber Shop and Salon — which opens this week on Gardner Boulevard in Columbus in a larger, renovated building that will better accommodate his growing clientele.
