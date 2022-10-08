ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Red River Romp: Ewers Back As Texas Shuts Out Oklahoma 49-0

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfRXS_0iRalf6I00

Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in his return to the Texas lineup and the Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most-lopsided shutout loss ever, 49-0 on Saturday in the first meeting between the Red River rivals since 1998 with neither ranked.

Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), who snapped a four-game losing streak in the series that dates to 1900 — a skid that began with the 2018 Big 12 championship game in the only of their 118 meetings outside the regular season. Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders had two TD catches.

While Ewers was back after missing three games, the Sooners (3-3, 0-3) were without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who warmed up but didn’t play a week after getting hit in the head and knocked out of the TCU game because of a concussion. Pitt transfer Davis Beville got the start, but Oklahoma opted for numerous wildcat plays without the quarterback and finished with only 39 yards passing and 195 overall.

The 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium was full for the start of the annual meeting at the State Fair of Texas, with fans in crimson and burnt orange split at the 50-yard line as usual. But long before this game was over, the Sooners side was emptying while Texas fans stayed to relish every moment.

After a 3-0 start with new coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma has its first three-game losing streak since 1998. The Sooners lost five in a row that season, including an 0-4 start in Big 12 play before a 29-0 loss to Texas A&M that was their last shutout until Saturday. Their largest shutout loss had been 47-0 to Oklahoma State in 1945.

Ewers completed 14 of his first 16 passes and finished 21 of 31 in his first action since a collarbone injury he sustained in the first quarter against top-ranked Alabama four weeks ago. The strong-armed freshman from nearby Southlake, who spent last season at Ohio State, was 9 of 12 for 134 yards against the Crimson Tide before getting hurt.

Texas had two 90-yard scoring drives in the first quarter, capped by Robinson’s 2-yard run and Xavier Worthy’s 10-yard catch. In between those touchdowns, Oklahoma converted a fake field goal, only to get stopped on fourth-and-2 inside the 10 four plays later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns had a balanced 585 total yards of offense, with 289 passing and 296 rushing. A year after building a 28-7 lead in the first quarter against Oklahoma before losing 55-48 in the highest-scoring game in the series, Texas went ahead 21-0 on Keilan Robinson’s 15-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter, and added on from there.

Oklahoma: With Gabriel not playing, the Sooners had plenty of plays with running back Eric Gray or tight end Brayden Willis taking direct snaps. The Sooners averaged 5.8 yards per carry before halftime, and still trailed 28-0. Along with the fourth-down stop inside the 10, they were driving late in the second quarter when Gray took a direct snap from the 20, ran forward a few steps and then threw a jump pass right to Texas’ Jahdae Barron.

Texas hosts Iowa State next Saturday.

Oklahoma is home against No. 19 Kansas next Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Kansas, OK
City
Southlake, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
KOCO

Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State Senate District 22

It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state Senate race for District 22, which covers the northwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 22nd Senate District.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

‘I think just that we are really close’

ENID — With just two weeks left before regionals, coach Kaleb Fischer thinks Weatherford’s girls cross country team is close to where they need to be. “I think just that we are really close to being where we need to be for Regionals. They know they need two good weeks of practice leading up to that,” Fischer said.
WEATHERFORD, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
guthrienewspage.com

Hofmeister receives joint endorsement from five largest Tribes in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — From a press release from Joy Hofmeister for Governor, leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations gathered in Oklahoma City to share their official joint endorsement of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next Governor, citing her respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s nearly 40 federally recognized tribes for the betterment of all Oklahomans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Longhorns#Sooners#Tcu
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact

CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
CUSHING, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’

Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy