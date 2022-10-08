ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point

October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Biscayne, FL
Government
City
Coral Gables, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Local
Florida Government
islandernews.com

Fluctuate no more, 40 mph coming to Rickenbacker Causeway

Chalk one up for Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson. During the Village Council meeting in August, Mayor Davey and Williamson raised concerns about the fluctuating speed zones along the Rickenbacker Causeway -- some areas as low as 35 mph, in the wake of two cyclists struck and killed this summer.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
livability.com

ICON International Thrives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Its hybrid office model supports work-life balance, encourages fellowship outside the office and drives career longevity. As employers continue to navigate the post-pandemic workplace, ICON International has doubled down on a future of work that sees its people eagerly returning to the corporate office. Who could blame them? Since arriving...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Signs#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Brokerage#Linus Realestate#Signage#Village Council#Beach Club#Ransom Everglades School
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Herrera says his business acumen, focus on transparency and consensus-building mindset will make him a strong Council member

My name is Andy Herrera, and I am running for Village Council. My wife and our two children have been residents of Key Biscayne for almost a decade. • I can contribute my experience as a business/financial consultant toward helping to clarify and prioritize the infrastructure projects confronting our Village in the next four years.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
islandernews.com

Tuesday dining on Key Biscayne

Call it much more than Taco Tuesday, as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve some special dishes and savings on this first Tuesday in October. Deals for Oct-11-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Monday health dining on Key Biscayne

Make it a healthy start to the week In October by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, October 10, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Miami New Times

Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police

Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
islandernews.com

Upcoming ‘Conga’ gala to benefit young cancer patients through the Sunshine Kids Foundation

Come one, come all to the “Conga the Night Away” gala to indulge in culture and support a worthy cause, the Sunshine Kids Foundation. The funds raised at the gala, which aims to emulate the famous Tropicana Cabaret and Casino of 1950’s-Havana, will go directly to the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a non-profit that promotes positivity and joy in the lives of young cancer patients.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy