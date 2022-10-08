Read full article on original website
Related
islandernews.com
Clean bill of health: Village Council to receive final environmental report on Paradise Park at tonight’s meeting
It's been two decades since Anthony "Tony" Greco and his staff pumped gas for some of their loyal customers at the centrally located "Tony's Citgo" station on Key Biscayne. Now, some new life is being pumped in on that parcel of land at 530 Crandon Boulevard with the completion of Paradise Park by year's end.
islandernews.com
Village Council cruises through packed agenda, including emotional farewell to Mayor Davey
Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, presiding over his final Village Council meeting after eight years of service, nearly tossed a perfect game Tuesday night as unanimous 6-0 votes swept through the first 10 agenda items on what became an emotional farewell. One of the items that passed actually wasn't on...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point
October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
islandernews.com
Fluctuate no more, 40 mph coming to Rickenbacker Causeway
Chalk one up for Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson. During the Village Council meeting in August, Mayor Davey and Williamson raised concerns about the fluctuating speed zones along the Rickenbacker Causeway -- some areas as low as 35 mph, in the wake of two cyclists struck and killed this summer.
islandernews.com
London believes his business and government experiences are his biggest advantages as a Council candidate
I moved to Key Biscayne 49 years ago in 1973. My two children were born here and went to school here. Now my wife Claire and I are empty nesters. I love the community, our friends, the lifestyle and my neighbors. I am honored to have had the privilege of...
islandernews.com
Ideas from Vision Board, and plans for Rickenbacker, Paradise Park and library on tap at Tuesday's Council meeting
At Tuesday night's Village Council meeting, residents can get a peek of some of the proposed ideas as Vision Board Chair Mario Garcia-Serra unveils the results of a three-year endeavor by his staff, revealing what changes could be made, with resiliency and preserving and/or enhancing the beauty of the island at the forefront.
livability.com
ICON International Thrives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Its hybrid office model supports work-life balance, encourages fellowship outside the office and drives career longevity. As employers continue to navigate the post-pandemic workplace, ICON International has doubled down on a future of work that sees its people eagerly returning to the corporate office. Who could blame them? Since arriving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Vazquez says his experience will ensure Key Biscayne handles complex issues and retains Small Town feel
I believe Key Biscayne is South Florida’s last bastion of Small Town USA. We are a gifted community, cuddled by spacious natural preserves, ribboned with white sands, harbored in the warmth of Biscayne Bay, and bestowed with stunning sunrises and sunsets. We are, in great part, a self-sufficient community...
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
islandernews.com
Herrera says his business acumen, focus on transparency and consensus-building mindset will make him a strong Council member
My name is Andy Herrera, and I am running for Village Council. My wife and our two children have been residents of Key Biscayne for almost a decade. • I can contribute my experience as a business/financial consultant toward helping to clarify and prioritize the infrastructure projects confronting our Village in the next four years.
communitynewspapers.com
Constellation Group unveils plans for new mixed-use development in Coral Gables
Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group are poised to bring much-needed new high-end residences, retail and office space to the Merrick Park neighborhood of Coral Gables. The Miami-based firms submitted plans to the city for the mixed-use 4241 Aurora at the entrance of Merrick Park. The proposed development is located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Miami company buys local industrial property as part statewide deal for 255,500 square feet of space
A Miami real estate firm has bought a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and intends to grow it by nearly 10,000 square feet. Basis Industrial paid $7.5 million for the building at 2442 23rd St. N. The company says it plans to build a 9,500-square-foot building on an adjacent piece of property.
Click10.com
With time running out, South Florida officials urge people to register to vote
DORAL, Fla. – Time is running out for those who haven’t registered to vote. The deadline to register ahead of the November midterm elections is Tuesday and officials in South Florida are urging eligible voters to make sure they’re registered in time. Miami-Dade residents can register at...
islandernews.com
Tuesday dining on Key Biscayne
Call it much more than Taco Tuesday, as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve some special dishes and savings on this first Tuesday in October. Deals for Oct-11-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
islandernews.com
Monday health dining on Key Biscayne
Make it a healthy start to the week In October by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, October 10, 2022. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much more special. Looking for...
Miami New Times
Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police
Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
islandernews.com
Upcoming ‘Conga’ gala to benefit young cancer patients through the Sunshine Kids Foundation
Come one, come all to the “Conga the Night Away” gala to indulge in culture and support a worthy cause, the Sunshine Kids Foundation. The funds raised at the gala, which aims to emulate the famous Tropicana Cabaret and Casino of 1950’s-Havana, will go directly to the Sunshine Kids Foundation, a non-profit that promotes positivity and joy in the lives of young cancer patients.
Click10.com
Landmark Keys restaurant ordered shut due to rodent droppings, other issues
Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade County were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup...
Comments / 0