Athens, GA

Red and Black

Georgia football looking ahead to ‘really good’ Vanderbilt team

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and linebacker Rian Davis spoke to the media on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here are some key takeaways. Vanderbilt is coming to Athens with a 3-3 record, having already tied the team’s highest win total since 2019. All three losses have come from teams ranked in the Associated Press’s Top 25, so Lassiter and the Bulldogs aren’t taking the challenge lightly.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Gives Important Injury Update

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media Tuesday evening after practice and offered the following comments about the Bulldogs’ forthcoming home game against conference foe Vanderbilt. On Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann…. “Yeah, we had him down several times. Really throws...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

The freshman leap: A history of jumping in Herty Field fountain

Every year, within the first few days of classes starting, hundreds of newly christened freshmen flock to Herty Field, a former athletic field turned multi-purpose greenspace. At the far end of the field lies one of University of Georgia’s many landmarks, the Herty Field fountain. Once the sun sets,...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA alum recaptures the Georgia Bulldog through art

With vibrant strokes of yellow, pink, blue and red and dazzling gold embellishments, it’s hard to miss Chandler Sherry’s bulldog artwork that has been popping up throughout Athens. A fun and youthful take on the age-old Georgia Bulldog, Sherry’s re-imagined bulldog design takes form on canvas, totes, bandanas,...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vince Dooley update: Daughter shares latest on former Georgia coach, AD

Reports surfaced Saturday that former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley was in the hospital over the weekend. It appears, however, that Dooley has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19. Dooley’s daughter, Deanna, provided an update Monday, saying that her father had been released from the hospital and...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week

Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: Bennett for Governor!

It is with great pride that I write to you — the wonderful students of the University of Georgia and the alum who still think they are students of UGA — about who we, the Bennett IV Georgia team, believe is the best candidate for the governor of our great state.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Georgia soccer loses to No. 19 Tennessee 2-0

Georgia soccer suffered a 2-0 loss to No. 19 Tennessee after a mostly tight contest. The Bulldogs shut-out the Volunteers for the entire first half and early in the second, but their defense fell apart late in the 77th minute. Tennessee forward Claudia Dipasupil took a rebound off of a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WGAU

Visitation for Elijah Dewitt family tonight in Jackson Co

Visitation for the family of murdered Jackson County teenager Elijah Dewitt is set for 6 this evening til 10 tonight at the Jefferson Church. That’s on Mahaffey Street in Jefferson. The 18 year-old Dewitt, a standout on the Jefferson High School football team, was shot and killed last week, gunned down outside a restaurant at a shopping mall in Gwinnett County. Two suspects, teenagers from Lawrenceville, have been arrested and charged in his murder. Funeral for Dewitt is set for 6 o’clock tomorrow evening at Jefferson High School.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
flagpole.com

Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling

For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
DECATUR, GA
Red and Black

Thousands attend annual Jam for Cam to celebrate community through music

Thousands of people gathered for Sigma Nu’s Jam for Cam event at The Southern Brewing Company on Friday, Oct. 7. Jam for Cam is an annual Sigma Nu event and nonprofit organization that honors Cameron Fearon, a University of Georgia student and member of Sigma Nu who died in 2018 from metastatic melanoma.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

2 shot including UGA student in downtown Athens, suspect in custody

Two people, including one University of Georgia student, were injured in a shooting on Clayton Street early morning on Oct. 8, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Officers heard about the shooting from an individual driving east on Clayton Street as they were responding to a fight at...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA

