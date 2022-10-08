Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Says His Grandma Was 'Full-Blood Cherokee.' His Mom Says Otherwise.
The Georgia GOP Senate nominee’s great-grandma was somehow “kin to Cherokee,” she said, "but I don’t know too much about how she was connected."
Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis’ migrant flights
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”. At issue is whether millions of dollars in...
Mexico: US plans Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.
Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor
The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening is canceled. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS after the station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake was to appear solo...
Amid low vaccination rates, First Lady Biden promotes new booster
"Thank you, all of you, for coming out here today and getting your COVID update," said First Lady Biden.
