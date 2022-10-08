ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Boston 25 News WFXT

Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis’ migrant flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”. At issue is whether millions of dollars in...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor

The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening is canceled. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS after the station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs.  Lake was to appear solo...
Georgia Government

