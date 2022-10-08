Read full article on original website
Smoke continues to remain a challenge in fighting the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials are anticipating warmer weather and along with it a drying trend, for the rest of the week. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 122,463 acres and is at 38-percent containment. Significant progress was made on the southern fire perimeter by Lucas Lake on Monday.
Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update
ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
DFPA called to 3 fires Monday; causes are under investigation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to three fires that popped up around Douglas County on Monday, October 10. Early morning, around 4:45 a.m., DFPA and crews from Azalea Rural Fire Protection District responded to a quarter acre brush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. Firefighters had the fire contained mid afternoon.
Unseasonable warm temperatures contribute to Cedar Creek Fire growth in the southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire growth in the "slopover" area continues because of dry fuels and unseasonably warm temperatures. The area actively burning is the southern fire edge near Lucas Lake. Securing and holding this "slopover" area to prevent impacts to the Highway 58 corridor continues to be highest priority for fire crews and resources.
Air quality ranges from 'Unhealthy' to 'Hazardous' as smoke settles in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Smoky skies can be seen all over Western Oregon, causing poor air quality in many areas. Light winds and stagnant air brought the smoky and hazy skies back in along the I-5 corridor. Eugene, Springfield and Roseburg are seeing "Unhealthy" air quality levels, while Oakridge,...
Air quality advisory is in effect for Lane County all week
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — We are well into October and are still dealing with wildfire smoke, with dry conditions and no rain in sight. The Cedar Creek Fire continues to send smoke into the Willamette Valley. There is an air quality advisory in effect for the rest of the...
PeaceHealth overhauls downtown campus
EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
Gas prices in Eugene are going up
EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of water obstruction on McKenzie River
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning those who may be taking to the water of an obstruction on the McKenzie River. A downed tree is across the river, completely blocking the channel and making it unsafe to navigate, says the sheriff's office. The obstruction...
Man charged with burglary and arson after setting fire to an auto shop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station is learning more about the burglary and arson incident that happened over the weekend at an auto shop in Eugene. The owner says there is a lot of smoke and water damage, after a man broke in and set a fire Sunday morning. The...
Eugene Police search for more suspects after Sunday arrests
EUGENE, Ore. — Police in Eugene are searching for three men who they say were seen with masks and guns over the weekend in downtown Eugene. Police say they already have a group of six other men in custody, who were also armed. This all happened in the area...
Online 'Fire Prevention Week' resources teach kids how to prevent, escape fire
Eugene Springfield Fire is observing the national Fire Prevention Week by launching its second annual virtual Fire Prevention week. This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Educational videos, home fire safety planning, and coloring and activity sheets are all available at www.eugene-or.gov/4823/Fire-Prevention-Education. Eugene Springfield Fire is also...
EPD Party Patrol over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
Business Resource Fair to be held for businesses affected by Holiday Farm Fire
Businesses affected by the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire are invited to attend a Business Resource Fair hosted by the McKenzie Rebuilds Economic Subcommittee. The fair will take place Thursday, November 3 at 4:00 p.m. at the Leaburg Fire Station, 42870 McKenzie Highway. According to McKenzie Rebuilds, "Representatives from various local,...
Springfield elementary students take bike-riding classes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
Five-set thriller; Billies triumph over the Outlaws
The number 1 ranked team in 3A-Sisters collided with the 3rd-ranked Billies. With a potential state title preview, Pleasant Hill entered this one winners of their last 10. Sisters unbeaten in their last 8. For most of the first set, Sisters are in control. Hannah Fendell is going to set...
