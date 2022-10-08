ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

KVAL

Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update

ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
ELKTON, OR
KVAL

Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

DFPA called to 3 fires Monday; causes are under investigation

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association responded to three fires that popped up around Douglas County on Monday, October 10. Early morning, around 4:45 a.m., DFPA and crews from Azalea Rural Fire Protection District responded to a quarter acre brush fire on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. Firefighters had the fire contained mid afternoon.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
City
Oakridge, OR
KVAL

Air quality advisory is in effect for Lane County all week

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — We are well into October and are still dealing with wildfire smoke, with dry conditions and no rain in sight. The Cedar Creek Fire continues to send smoke into the Willamette Valley. There is an air quality advisory in effect for the rest of the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

PeaceHealth overhauls downtown campus

EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
EUGENE, OR
#Hot Weather#Heavy Equipment#Helicopters#The Cedar Creek Fire#The Big Swamp Fire
KVAL

Gas prices in Eugene are going up

EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police search for more suspects after Sunday arrests

EUGENE, Ore. — Police in Eugene are searching for three men who they say were seen with masks and guns over the weekend in downtown Eugene. Police say they already have a group of six other men in custody, who were also armed. This all happened in the area...
EUGENE, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KVAL

Online 'Fire Prevention Week' resources teach kids how to prevent, escape fire

Eugene Springfield Fire is observing the national Fire Prevention Week by launching its second annual virtual Fire Prevention week. This year's theme is "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape." Educational videos, home fire safety planning, and coloring and activity sheets are all available at www.eugene-or.gov/4823/Fire-Prevention-Education. Eugene Springfield Fire is also...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

EPD Party Patrol over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting

The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Business Resource Fair to be held for businesses affected by Holiday Farm Fire

Businesses affected by the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire are invited to attend a Business Resource Fair hosted by the McKenzie Rebuilds Economic Subcommittee. The fair will take place Thursday, November 3 at 4:00 p.m. at the Leaburg Fire Station, 42870 McKenzie Highway. According to McKenzie Rebuilds, "Representatives from various local,...
LEABURG, OR
KVAL

Springfield elementary students take bike-riding classes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Five-set thriller; Billies triumph over the Outlaws

The number 1 ranked team in 3A-Sisters collided with the 3rd-ranked Billies. With a potential state title preview, Pleasant Hill entered this one winners of their last 10. Sisters unbeaten in their last 8. For most of the first set, Sisters are in control. Hannah Fendell is going to set...
PLEASANT HILL, OR

