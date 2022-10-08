North Carolina Tar Heels beat Miami Hurricanes in ACC Coastal Division game, 27-24

Coverage after the game

North Carolina faces a big road test today at Miami which could go a long way in shaping the ACC Coastal Division race. The Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) were picked in the preseason as the division favorite, but they’ve stumbled offensively in losses to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State.

The Canes were off last week, so it’s given them extra time to prepare for the Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0) — and added time to fume over that loss to MTSU. Carolina is coming off its most complete game of the season, with its defense holding Virginia Tech to a season-low 10 points and 273 total yards. The Heels are hoping to build off that effort and stay unbeaten in conference play heading into a potential battle for first place next week at Duke.

News & Observer reporter C.L. Brown and photographer Robert Willett are at Hard Rock Stadium to chronicle the action. Check back here for live updates throughout the game.

North Carolina defeats 27-24 Miami in college football action

Young TD catch: Miami 24, UNC 27, 4Q

In a drive it had to have, Miami’s Colbie Young caught a 16-yard touchdown pass with 2:20 left in the game. Like two of the last three meetings in this series, the game appears to be coming down to the final drive.

Burnette FG: UNC 27, Miami 17, 4Q

Carolina milked eight minutes from the clock on a drive that ended with Burnette’s 19 yard field goal. The drive was 18-plays, the Heels longest of the season.

Burnette FG: UNC 24, Miami 17, 3Q

Drake Maye was dropped for a 10-yard loss after Carolina drove to the Miami 10. Noah Burnette made a 38-yard field goal.

Borregales FG: Miami 17, UNC 21, 2Q

Drake Maye threw just his second interception of the season with 21 seconds left in the half. Miami was able to convert with a 38-yard Borregales’ field goal on the final play of the half.

Parrish TD catch: Miami 14, UNC 21, 2Q





Tyler Van Dyke threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Henry Parrish Jr., while in the grasp of defensive tackle Myles Murphy. The key play on the drive was the Canes’ 22-yard reception by Will Mallory to convert a fourth-and-2.

Downs TD catch: UNC 21, Miami 7, 2Q

Drake Maye completed a pass to Josh Downs despite being in the process of being tackled by Akheem Mesider. Downs made a tackler miss and dove into the end zone for a 15-yard score. Downs also came up with a 22-yard reception on a fourth-and-9 to keep the drive going.

Smith TD catch: Miami 7, UNC 14, 2Q

K.eyShawn Smith caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Van Dyke to get the Canes on the scoreboard. The key polay on the drive came when Van Dyke found tight end Will Mallory for a 33 yard completion on third down.

Hampton TD run, UNC 14, Miami 0, 2Q

The Heels embarked on a 98-yard drive thanks to a goal line stand by its defense. The key play on the drive was a 52-yard pass from Drake Maye to Antoine Green, in which he also had J.J. Jones wide open for what would have been a similar big play. Omarion Hampton scored on a 2-yard run that was initially ruled down at the Miami1, but overturned on replay.

Borregales FG missed

Andres Borregales missed a 53-yard field goal attempt, hooking it left. Carolina’s defense came up with a stop on third and 5 when cornerback Tony Grimes came on a blitz, knocking quarterback Tyler Van Dyke into linebacker Noah Taylor for a five-yard loss.

Jones TD catch: UNC 7, Miami 0, 1Q

J.J. Jones burned the Miami secondary for a 74-yard touchdown catch as Carolina scored on its first drive of the game. The Miami secondary gave up three scoring passes of more than 65 yards in their loss to Middle Tennessee State and the Heels took advantage of their poor secondary play.

Injury update

Carolina will be without three players on defense, all listed with upper body injuries. Starting nose tackle Ray Vohasek is out and will likely be replaced by Kevin Hester Jr. Reserve linebacker RaRa Dilworth will miss his second straight game, meaning the Heels will have to rely on freshman Deuce Caldwell to relieve starters Power Echols and Cedric Gray. Safety Don Chapman is out, which could mean freshman Will Hardy gets more playing time as a backup for Gio Biggers and Cam Kelly.

