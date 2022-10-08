Read full article on original website
Ezekiel no more: Elias unfortunately announces his return to WWE
Every since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE’s head booker, almost every change to the company has been a good one. The 14-time champion has brought back about a dozen former talents, most recently Bray Wyatt and the duo of Luke Gallow and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, who wrestled in Impact, AEW, NWA, and NJPW as The Good Brothers, energized fan excitement, and, most improbably of all, brought back 10, 20, and sometimes even longer matches to television for the first time in a long time.
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Henry Cejudo explains why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280: “When he first came into the UFC, he looked like Milhouse”
Henry Cejudo is explaining why Sean O’Malley’s new face tattoos are a cause for worry ahead of UFC 280. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The much anticipated bantamweight bout will feature Sean O’Malley (15-1...
Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder hits so hard he once prayed his fallen opponent would get back to his feet
American knockout puncher Deontay Wilder will take on Robert Helenius Saturday at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Bring Back MMA’s Four-Horsewomen
Ronda Rousey has called on WWE to rehire Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir and reunite the four horsewomen. Rousey is one-quarter of MMA’s four horsewomen, alongside Duke, Shafir and Shayna Baszler. Speaking on a recent episode of “The Baddest Stream On The Planet,” Rousey was asked who she would...
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
Bobby Lashley wants to reunite The Hurt Business at some point in WWE
Despite finding success during the pandemic era, WWE broke up The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) in early 2021. They kept Lashley and MVP together as MVP would be the manager of Lashley, who was pushed as a top star. MVP sided with Omos, who...
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
Ronda Rousey Wants To Take Over WWE With Fellow Female Star
There's a couple major storylines Ronda Rousey believes the WWE hasn't pulled the trigger on yet. Answering fan's questions on her YouTube gaming show, "The Baddest Stream On The Planet," the UFC Hall of Famer and current WWE star said she like to team up with another former MMA fighter and "take over" the WWE. The revelation came when Rousey was asked what current star she'd want to join forces with: "Um, Shayna [Bayszler]? Let's go. Let's take this s*** over," Rousey answered. And what if Shayna turns on her? "Well, then I guess we'd just have to do, like, the best match ever to solve it," Rousey quickly responded.
Aljamain Sterling trashes USADA for failing to catch T.J. Dillashaw: “I thought they tested for everything”
Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22nd. And while both men are extensively tested by USADA under a program designed to weed out performance enhancing drug users, Sterling believes Dillashaw is still cheating. Dillashaw was famously stripped of his...
R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster
It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.
Sonya Deville Shocks WWE NXT With Surprise Attack
"WWE SmackDown" star Sonya Deville shocked fans when she attacked Alba Fyre during Tuesday night's episode of "NXT." After Fyre won her match against Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, she was attacked by Deville, who was hiding in the crowd. It didn't take long for Jayne and her tag team partner Gigi Dolin to join in the attack. The segment ended with the trio smashing the former "NXT UK" Women's Champion through the announcer's table with a triple powerbomb.
