NFL

United Airlines Teases New 2023 International Routes

United Airlines will announce its new transatlantic routes for 2023 tomorrow and has once again teased us with a fun new video. United Airlines Will Announce New 2023 Transatlantic Routes Tomorrow. Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances, has been ambitious in adding intercontinental routes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Save Up to 40 Percent Off Room Rates With Kimpton Annual Sale 2022

You can save up to 40 percent off of the Best Flexible Rate seven days per week when you stay at your choice of 74 different participating Kimpton hotel and resort properties worldwide — although many are located in the United States — with its Annual Sale 2022 from Saturday, October 15, 2022 through Sunday, April 30, 2023…
LIFESTYLE
Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark

When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NEWARK, NJ
