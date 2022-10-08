ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Theft Suspects Arrested, Six Catalytic Converters Recovered

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Goleta, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects for theft of catalytic converters and have recovered six stolen converters. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Dearborn Place and Armitos Avenue for a reported theft of a catalytic converter that had just occurred. The reporting party provided a suspect vehicle description. Approximately 7 minutes later, deputies spotted a similar vehicle on Highway 101, southbound and conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the Las Positas offramp.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ynez, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ynez, CA
kvta.com

Port Hueneme Police Nab Suspects In Stolen Vehicle, But It Wasn't Easy

Port Hueneme police arrested two suspects who were in a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t easy. It involved two foot pursuits, a vehicle pursuit, and an incident in which the suspect driver smashed the stolen pickup into several vehicles including a patrol car and a vehicle with a pregnant woman inside.
PORT HUENEME, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested in SLO for commercial burglary, vehicle theft

Vehicle stolen from business on Marsh St. in San Luis Obispo. – On Sunday at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll-up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Child arrested after standoff with Lompoc police officers

A juvenile who had escaped from a boy’s camp before threatening to kill someone with a gun is in custody following a six-hour standoff with Lompoc police officers on Friday. Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported a boy had kicked at a door and threatened to kill someone inside a residence on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. The victim was part of an ongoing investigation regarding the suspect.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Nexus

SWAT team surrounds apartment of UCSB student who took more than one apple from DLG

Breaking News Out of Isla Vista: A fully armored S.W.A.T. team has surrounded the Sabado Tarde apartment of UCSB student Adam Eveson. His crime? Taking an extra Granny Smith from DLG. Though he tried to make his friends laugh by putting the apple in his pants and pretending it was his bulge, he was no match for the keen eye of the new freshman employee who will probably quit their job after only a week of working there. Upon being noticed, Eveson took off toward I.V. and was chased across campus by the eager freshman who is now thinking about joining ROTC.
ISLA VISTA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Noleta Bear Sightings and a Highway Kill

Multiple reports of bear sightings along Maria Ygnacio Creek up above Cathedral Oaks Road came in to neighborhood watch member Jack Armstrong from alarmed residents in late September. A couple nights later, by which the time the sightings had stopped, a bear was reported killed in traffic on US 101 South at Fairview.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy