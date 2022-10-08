Read full article on original website
Austin man finishes 586th cycling class, setting record
Jesse Guyer set a record for indoor cycling classes in a year. Meanwhile, another rider in Houston is chasing the same goal.
Texas Longhorns looking to keep momentum going after big win over OU
The time for celebration is over because Iowa State comes to town this weekend. The Cyclones have won three straight games in the series with the Longhorns.
California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
Central Texas celebrates Walk to School Day
AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to lace up your shoes. Oct. 12 is National Walk to School Day, and over 50 Central Texas schools are participating in Wednesday's event. Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling to school, a celebration that helps highlight the importance of safe and active travel. Additionally, this allows kids to blow of some steam before stepping into the classroom.
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige
AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
Students register to vote ahead of looming deadline
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marks the last day Texans can register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. At college campuses across the state, students are registering to participate in democracy, some for the first time. "It's my first year voting," said Damian Langford, who turned 18 in April...
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
Austin LGBTQ+ bar Oilcan Harry's finds temporary home
AUSTIN, Texas — Oilcan Harry's is in the process of setting up a temporary space a few doors down from its original location while an apartment tower and a new space for the bar goes up in its spot. The oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Austin is temporarily...
'Mud' the owl returned to Hornsby Bend after getting stuck in pond
AUSTIN, Texas — "Mud" the owl has been returned to Hornsby Bend after finding itself stuck in the mud and needing rehabilitation this summer. In early August 2022, the Austin Water and Animal Control teams discovered an owl that was stuck in mud in the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. The great horned owl was found in Pond 1W, and crews were able to rescue and remove the owl safely.
Submit your questions for KVUE's Austin mayoral debate
AUSTIN, Texas — Want to make your voice heard during KVUE's Austin mayoral debate next week?. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m., KVUE – with distribution partners KUT and the Austin American-Statesman – is hosting a debate between all six candidates running for mayor of Austin.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
All lanes clear on northbound US 183 near Lamar Boulevard following crash
AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes of northbound U.S. 183 near Lamar Boulevard have been reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. As of 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, the crash that led to all lanes on northbound U.S. 183 near the Lamar Boulevard exit have been reopened according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).
Food truck owners looking forward to ACL Weekend 2 after successful start
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of people descended on Zilker Park last weekend for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Many of those people bought food from the various local vendors. "We did about 140% of our sales that what we were expecting to do from last year," Faraz Vohra,...
One dead in auto-pedestrian crash on West Anderson Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been pronounced dead after an auto-pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning. The crash was reported Wednesday in the 500 block of West Anderson Lane at 7 a.m., according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). When medics arrived on the scene, there was...
Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Austin City Council to vote on increasing tenant rights and education on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council will vote on two pressing tenant rights topics, codifying an ordinance to include the right to organize without retaliation from landlords and creating a renters' rights program. "Renters do not have a lot of rights in Texas," said Councilmember Vanessa...
Mr. Gatti's Pizza celebrates 53 years, expansion in Austin
Mr. Gatti's Pizza has been an Austin classic for the last 53 years. Now in 2022, they're expanding.
Rockdale ISD campuses placed on 'secure lockout' after student sends threat
ROCKDALE, Texas — All campuses at Rockdale ISD were placed on “secure lockout” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after a student at Rockdale Junior High reportedly sent a threat during lunch. The district said the student used AirDrop to send an image of a threat to several other...
