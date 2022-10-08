ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears’ Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders is on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch.

The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround between their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 6. And for fans, that means figuring out how to stream Thursday night’s game on Prime Video. Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with ...
FanSided

A key Chicago Bulls offseason addition surprises fans in a big way

With one preseason game to go, the Chicago Bulls are 2-1 in exhibition play and have looked like an Eastern Conference contender once again. Even without Lonzo Ball, the Bulls have found ways to score, defend and ultimately win. Putting together a deep roster while filling in some needed areas over the offseason should have the Bulls in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
NBC Chicago

Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago

Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 127-104 win in the preseason finale, including Dalen Terry’s 1st start and Patrick Williams’ dunks

The Chicago Bulls ended the 2022 preseason on a high note with a 127-104 victory over a heavily depleted Milwaukee Bucks team on Tuesday night at the United Center. The win capped a 3-1 preseason for the Bulls, who open the regular season Oct. 19 on the road against the Miami Heat. The home opener is Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here are five things we learned from the win. 1. Zach ...
