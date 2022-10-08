Read full article on original website
Rece Davis explains Tennessee’s hatred for Alabama: ‘They think they’re back’
Not since 2006 have the Tennessee Vols savored the sweet taste of victory or the stench of a good cigar when it comes to their annual rivalry with Alabama. The rivalry has been anything but after the Crimson Tide has won 15 straight, but this one feels a little different.
Brent Musburger still jokes with Brian Kelly about Katherine Webb, says he deflected from Notre Dame loss
As Brent Musburger sees it, he did Brian Kelly a solid. It was in 2012 when Kelly, the head at Notre Dame, led his Irish into a slaughter against Alabama in the 2012 BCS national championship game. You don’t remember the score (it was 42-14), and that’s the point.
Stephen A. Smith has Alabama losing to Tennessee with Jalen Milroe: ‘He ain’t no damn Bryce Young, OK?’
Stephen A. Smith doesn’t like what he’s seeing out of Tuscaloosa. As No. 3 Alabama (6-0) prepares for a road trip to No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), the ESPN host is in uncharted waters. “For the first time since I’ve been sitting up here, I’m actually thinking Alabama’s going...
SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 6
During the sixth week of the SEC’s 2022 season, Alabama defeated Texas A&M 24-20, Florida defeated Missouri 24-17, Georgia defeated Auburn 42-10, Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 40-17, Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28, South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-14 and Tennessee defeated LSU 40-13 in conference games. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 6 games:
Tommy Tuberville gives bull excrement a bad name
Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s crude, ignorant, racist, fear-mongering rant about reparations is bull excrement. Apologies to bull excrement. It should be an embarrassment to Alabamians. Sadly, we’ve come to expect it. As a former Auburn football coach, walking into Black family homes to recruit players must have been hellish...
Alabama-Tennessee fan rap battle might be bigger than the upcoming SEC showdown
Miami already tried him. Now it’s Tennessee’s turn. University of Alabama English instructor Brian Oliu came out of rap battle retirement after a Volunteers fan dropped a lyrical bomb on TikTok, challenging Crimson Tide fans ahead of Saturday’s SEC showdown in Knoxville. Shirtless and with an absolutely...
Lane Kiffin’s answer to coaching amid hot-seat rumors as it relates to Bryan Harsin is pure Kiffin
The Ole Miss coach was in top form Monday when asked about dealing with hot-seat rumors as a coach. The topic seems relevant as his No. 9 Rebels face Auburn and coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the target of hot-seat talk for weeks. “Well, I didn’t do very good,”...
Aaron Suttles’ ‘The Program’ looks to tell history of Alabama’s Saban era
The history of Alabama football is as vast as it is triumphant, so narrowing it down to a single volume was the biggest challenge for first-time author Aaron Suttles. Suttles, who now covers the Crimson Tide for The Athletic after several years doing so for The Tuscaloosa News, is the author of “The Program Alabama: A Curated History of the Crimson Tide.” The book was released Tuesday by Triumph Books.
Quinnen Williams makes like Derrick Henry
Usually, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams would be trying to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill when the AFC East rivals square off. But for one play on Sunday, the roles were reversed, and the 6-foot-3, 303-pound Williams put the 5-9, 190-pound Hill on the ground with a Derrick Henry-like shove.
NFL・
Bryan Harsin updates recovery of QB T.J. Finley: ‘He’s getting better’
T.J. Finley has yet to see the field in an SEC game this season, and it remains unclear if that will change this weekend when Auburn takes on No. 9 Ole Miss on the road. Finley sustained a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Auburn’s loss to Penn State in Week 3, and the injury has sidelined him for each of the last three games as Auburn has opened SEC play 1-2 under backup quarterback Robby Ashford. According to head coach Bryan Harsin, Finley is making progress in his recovery, but he did not provide a clear timeline on when the junior could return to the field.
Alex Leatherwood returns to practice for Chicago
Chicago Bears offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood returned to practice on Wednesday after being sidelined for the past four weeks. Wednesday was the earliest that Leatherwood could get back to work with his teammates. He has been on the reserve/non-football injury list since Sept. 14, and that designation requires at least a four-week absence.
Eagles go to 5-0, but don’t mention it to Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team after downing the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. The victory moved the Eagles to 5-0, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t want to hear about it. “We’re a really good football team,” Hurts said. “But we’re still growing. We’re...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returning to practice field
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be back on the field when the Dolphins practice on Wednesday, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured on Sept. 29 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The report said the former Alabama All-American would do some passing drills as he works his way back from the concussion.
Birmingham names Wenonah field after legendary coach; ex-NFL players pay tribute
The Birmingham Board of Education voted Tuesday to name the Wenonah High School field house and football field in honor of former Wenonah High School Coach Ronald Cheatham. “Ronald Cheatham changed my life,” said board member Walt Wilson. “He taught me not only how to bring the best out of myself, but how to bring the best out of other people.”
Atlanta Falcons show confidence in Rashaan Evans
In his final game of his fourth season with the Tennessee Titans, linebacker Rashaan Evans was a healthy scratch. But his play in his first five games with Atlanta appeared to have eased any second thoughts the Falcons could have had about trading former Pro Bowler Deion Jones. Atlanta sent...
