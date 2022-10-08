ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

SEC Football by the Numbers: Top 10 from Week 6

During the sixth week of the SEC’s 2022 season, Alabama defeated Texas A&M 24-20, Florida defeated Missouri 24-17, Georgia defeated Auburn 42-10, Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 40-17, Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 52-28, South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-14 and Tennessee defeated LSU 40-13 in conference games. Here are 10 numbers about the SEC’s Week 6 games:
