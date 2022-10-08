Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
pistolsfiringblog.com
Texas Offers Jelani McDonald, Oklahoma State’s Highest-Rated Commit
A tale as old as time, Texas is in late trying to swipe an Oklahoma State pledge. Jelani McDonald, the Cowboys’ highest-rated 2023 commitment, announced an offer from Texas on Tuesday. Out of Waco Connally High School, McDonald is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 202 player in his cycle. He is listed as an athlete but committed to OSU as a defensive back this summer.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables provides update on Dillon Gabriel, raves about offensive line's performance
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables briefly commented on quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s status Tuesday after Gabriel said Monday he remains in the concussion protocol as he prepares for a potential return against Kansas. Gabriel missed OU’s 49-0 loss to Texas last Saturday after he absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from TCU linebacker...
Centre Daily
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are ‘Tired’
NORMAN — When Brent Venables said after taking a 49-0 loss to rival Texas on Saturday that his team looked "tired" and needed to be "fresher," it raised a lot of eyebrows. This Oklahoma team has been on an entirely different grind ever since Lincoln Riley left — and took defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and strength coach Bennie Wiley with him — for USC.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jeff Lebby talks quarterback situation after Texas loss; Ted Roof searching for D-line answers
With uncertainty swirling around starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s status for Oklahoma’s game against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is heading back to the drawing board. The Sooners started backup quarterback Davis Beville against Texas and were shut out by the Longhorns for the first...
bcsnn.com
Blowing Out Oklahoma on National TV in a 49-0 Shutout Earns Texas Some Respect
The Texas Longhorns overwhelmed rival Oklahoma by a historic margin Saturday, rolling to their largest win in the Red River Showdown's 118-year history with a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns’ first shutout against the Sooners since 1965 that also handed Oklahoma its first shutout since...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Ana Llanusa excited for 6th season with Sooners after overcoming injury
Oklahoma senior guard Ana Llanusa is set to begin her sixth college season in November after battling several injuries throughout her career. During OU’s media day last Thursday previewing the 2022-23 season, Llanusa opened up about her rehab process and what she expects from her final season with the Sooners.
2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven’t heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it’s from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. “I am so excited...
Those calling for, even hinting at a HBC change at this early point, take a seat
NORMAN, Okla. — “First you lose big. Then you lose close. Then you win close. And finally, you win big.”. The late great Florida State legend Bobby Bowden coined that phrase about how to build a successful college football program. Sooners fans around then saw step one of...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC
If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
KFOR
‘Taste of the Philippines’ event brings traditional flavors to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A unique event that will have your taste buds bursting with flavor is coming to Oklahoma City. The Philippine American Civic Organization of Oklahoma is hosting the Taste of the Philippines event for the first time in two years. The event will be held on...
Harrah community mourning loss of father, daughter in crash
An Oklahoma community is mourning the loss of two family members following a weekend car accident.
“Fair warning!” Tough new penalties for OKC street takeovers
Dangerous street takeovers are happening more and more often in Oklahoma City and across the nation, which is why an updated city ordinance is cracking down on large groups of people who illegally block intersections, roads, or parking lots.
KXII.com
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar
Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
kswo.com
Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
