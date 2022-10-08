ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Texas Offers Jelani McDonald, Oklahoma State's Highest-Rated Commit

A tale as old as time, Texas is in late trying to swipe an Oklahoma State pledge. Jelani McDonald, the Cowboys' highest-rated 2023 commitment, announced an offer from Texas on Tuesday. Out of Waco Connally High School, McDonald is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 202 player in his cycle. He is listed as an athlete but committed to OSU as a defensive back this summer.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are 'Tired'

NORMAN — When Brent Venables said after taking a 49-0 loss to rival Texas on Saturday that his team looked "tired" and needed to be "fresher," it raised a lot of eyebrows. This Oklahoma team has been on an entirely different grind ever since Lincoln Riley left — and took defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and strength coach Bennie Wiley with him — for USC.
247Sports

2024 phenom Tia Milloy commits to Patty Gasso, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Tell me you haven't heard this before. The rich just keep getting richer. Patty Gasso and the Sooners picked up another elite commitment Monday evening. This time, it's from 2024 middle infielder Tia Milloy, out of Redmond (Wash.) High School. "I am so excited...
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
KXII.com

3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Dead In SE OKC Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department is responding to a shooting near South I-235 Service Road and Southeast 29th Street. OCPD is still assessing the situation, but have confirmed one fatality. So far, there have been no arrests. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway at Oklahoma City motel, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning at a motel in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said the homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Police have not released any details. KOCO 5 will provide more information when...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Elgin school employee arrested for indecent exposure

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin Public Schools employee is accused of taking a nude photo inside an elementary school classroom. 64-year-old Jimmy Ray Pierce is facing a charge of indecent exposure and destroying evidence. It comes after a Crime Stoppers tip alerted authorities about the photo which was posted...
ELGIN, OK

