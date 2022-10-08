A tale as old as time, Texas is in late trying to swipe an Oklahoma State pledge. Jelani McDonald, the Cowboys’ highest-rated 2023 commitment, announced an offer from Texas on Tuesday. Out of Waco Connally High School, McDonald is a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 202 player in his cycle. He is listed as an athlete but committed to OSU as a defensive back this summer.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO