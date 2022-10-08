GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from Browns Summit is rejoicing after a lucky lottery ticket won her over $500,000. Stephanie Israel said she felt an urge to buy the ticket. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Israel said. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO