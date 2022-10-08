Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, won't be suspended for punching teammate at practice
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green was fined an undisclosed amount for punching a teammate during practice last week. He won't be suspended and is expected back on the court this week.
KTVU FOX 2
49ers Emmanuel Moseley out for the season with torn ACL
The San Francisco 49ers dominant win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday was a costly one. A slew of Niners went down with injuries, but the teams worst fears, a season ending injury, came true on Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported an MRI confirmed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL...
