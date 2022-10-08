ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

49ers Emmanuel Moseley out for the season with torn ACL

The San Francisco 49ers dominant win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday was a costly one. A slew of Niners went down with injuries, but the teams worst fears, a season ending injury, came true on Monday. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported an MRI confirmed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy