Read full article on original website
Related
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to wear a head scarf in front of Iran's president, walking away from the interview amid ongoing hijab protests over the death of Mahsa Amini
CNN international anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday after refusing to wear a head scarf.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fifth Iranian paramilitary member killed as president warns protesters will be dealt with 'decisively'
A fifth member of an Iranian volunteer paramilitary group died Sunday after clashing with what state media called "rioters and thugs," as the country's President Ebrahim Raisi warned that protesters would be dealt with "decisively" after days of nationwide unrest.
Woman, 22, dies after being ‘beaten into a coma by Iran’s feared morality police’ for ‘wearing hijab wrongly’
A YOUNG woman has been beaten to death by Iran's morality police for failing to comply with the country's strict hijab rules, it has been alleged. Mahsa Amini, 22, was declared brain dead after she was reportedly beaten into a coma by the police on on Tuesday. The young woman...
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
This man is risking his safety to tell the world what's happening in Iran. Hear his story
Many students at a prominent university in Tehran are protesting against the regime in Iran as part of a nationwide movement triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being apprehended by the country’s morality police. CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh speaks with a protester who says he will not stop demonstrating.
Another teenage girl dead at hands of Iran’s security forces, reports claim
Allegations that 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh was beaten to death at a protest follow news of the similar death of 17-year-old Nika Shakarami
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort
The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Washington Examiner
Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot
The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says
Iranian security forces arrested a woman after a photo of her and another woman eating at a Tehran restaurant without their head scarves was widely circulated online, her family said Friday. The photo emerged Wednesday showing the two women having breakfast at a cafe that, like most coffeehouses in Iran, is traditionally patronized by men.
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Comments / 8