lynnwoodtoday.com
14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament raises more than $60K to support school programs
The 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K walk/run and new futsal tournament is expected to raise more than $60,000 for programs supporting students, families and educators, according to event sponsor the Foundation for Edmonds School District. Last week, more than 1,100 students, teachers, and families walked, ran, rolled, or kicked their...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Vendor registration open for MTHS holiday bazaar Dec. 11
Vendors are invited to participate in the annual Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar, this year set for Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at MTHS, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find the vendor registration form here.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Enjoy LEGO brick building at Lynnwood Library Oct. 13
The Lynnwood Library is inviting all children ages 6 and up to join in a LEGO brick-building hour. On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the library will provide LEGO blocks for kids to showcase their creativity. Kids are welcome to stop by at anytime during the 60-minute activity session for some fun and snacks.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers
We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools
“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
lynnwoodtoday.com
I-5 seismic work requires daytime lane closure Wednesday on Northgate Way in Seattle
Commuters who use westbound Northgate Way in Seattle should plan for a daytime right-lane closure between Corliss and Second Avenues from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. All on-ramps and off-ramps for Interstate 5 will be open and accessible during this work.
