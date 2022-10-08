ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy LEGO brick building at Lynnwood Library Oct. 13

The Lynnwood Library is inviting all children ages 6 and up to join in a LEGO brick-building hour. On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the library will provide LEGO blocks for kids to showcase their creativity. Kids are welcome to stop by at anytime during the 60-minute activity session for some fun and snacks.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers

We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.
EDMONDS, WA
