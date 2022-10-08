ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

makeuseof.com

Prime Early Access Sale: Best Smartphone Deals

Sometimes you have to upgrade your smartphone simply because it stops working as it used to, no matter what you've done to try and get it back to normal. As we all know, the most common issue that pushes us to buy a new phone is the low battery life since you can't do much with a smartphone that's always tethered to the charger.
makeuseof.com

How to Make a Photo Collage on iPhone

Whether you want to create a scrapbook page for a recent trip or just put together snapshots of everyday moments with your loved ones, it's easy to pull pictures from your iPhone's photo album and make a collage directly on your device. So, if you're interested, read on as we'll...
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Simple Dice Roller App Using Windows Forms

Windows Forms is a great tool that you can use to visually create desktop applications. You can do this by clicking and dragging UI elements onto the canvas, and adding events and code for the overall functionality. If you are new to Windows Forms, it can be useful to create...
makeuseof.com

5 Easy Fixes if Outlook Isn’t Loading in Google Chrome

Despite being a staple of office use and a handy platform for personal emails, Microsoft’s Outlook is not without its problems—especially when it comes to accessing the Outlook website in Google Chrome. If you're having issues trying to log into your Outlook emails on Google Chrome, do not...
makeuseof.com

Why Apple Is Currently Dominating PC Sales Worldwide

During the global pandemic, Apple went through a supply chain crisis which caused its shipments to decline. Supply disruptions affected almost every major company around the globe. The issue persists because of the global recession and a looming nuclear war, but Apple has managed to outperform Windows PCs. Its global...
makeuseof.com

4 Ways to Improve the GPS Location Accuracy on Android Devices

The GPS sensor in your Android smartphone is essential for using navigation apps like Google Maps. However, your GPS location may occasionally go haywire, pinning you in a totally different part of the map to where you actually are. If that's happened to you, here are some ways you can...
makeuseof.com

How to Turn On High Contrast Themes for Better Readability on Windows 11

Do you or a loved one find the text and apps on your computer screen unclear and hard to read? Or have trouble differentiating between various elements? Low vision or temporary sight problems could be the cause of your discomfort. You might be aware that Windows has many accessibility options...
makeuseof.com

Nintendo Switch Dock Not Working? What to Do to Fix It

The Nintendo Switch is an incredible console. But like anything else, it isn't perfect, and you might find things don't work properly from time to time. If you have a faulty product, you can send it back to Nintendo to be fixed or replaced. A lot of the time, however,...
makeuseof.com

How to Open an Apple Pages File on Windows 11

The Pages file format is Apple's main word processor that lets you create documents. Unfortunately, there isn't any direct method to open a Pages file on Windows. You'll have to convert the document into a Word-compatible format to open it on Windows. In this article, we'll share how to open...
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix Wi-Fi Networks Not Showing Up on Windows 11

Few things are more annoying than a Windows 11 computer that fails to detect nearby Wi-Fi networks. Unfortunately, this is a common issue, and there are a lot of variables that influence this behavior. If you can't figure out what's causing the problem, work your way through the troubleshooting tips...
makeuseof.com

How to Use a Multimeter to Measure Current

There are so many electronic gadgets and appliances available these days, designed for a wide range of purposes. The common factor is that they are all powered by electricity. The latter comes in two forms: direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC). The ability to measure these currents is pivotal to identifying issues in an electronic circuit or appliance. We'll show you how to measure current with a digital multimeter.
makeuseof.com

The 3 Best Web Browsers for Gamers

There are plenty of excellent web browsers available today. While all browsers provide similar features, you will need a browser that ticks all of your preferences. Some users prefer a lightweight browser that doesn’t clog up an old PC, while others may prefer a versatile browser with high-powered features.
makeuseof.com

How to Detect Faces Using Python

Have you ever wondered how Snapchat accurately applies various filters on your face? Is your smartphone performing magic when it unlocks using your facial features? No, you’re just watching Face Detection in action. Face Detection is an Artificial Intelligence technology that can identify human faces in a digital image...
makeuseof.com

Beware! Spellcheck Features in Browsers Could Risk Your Personal Data

Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge both offer an enhanced spellcheck feature that automatically detects and corrects misspelled words. While the feature may seem useful and convenient, recent research demonstrates that it may pose serious privacy risks. When manually enabled, both Chrome's Enhanced Spellcheck and Microsoft Editor send your form data...
makeuseof.com

What Is Duo Mobile and Is It Safe to Use?

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security process that requires users to verify their identity in more than one way—for example, by logging in via username and password, and then confirming their phone number. Google and Apple embraced two-factor authentication in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and other tech giants soon...
makeuseof.com

MUO Giveaway: Win a GEEKOM MiniAir 11 Mini PC

We know just how much our readers love cool gadgets, so we thought you may all like getting your hands on something free: GEEKOM MiniAir 11. If you've been looking into mini PCs, then you know how great GEEKOM products are. Our giveaway will have two winners, each getting a package that's worth $299! Who wants one?
makeuseof.com

How to Repair Corrupted Video Files Easily With 4DDiG File Repair

Unlike other types of files, videos are highly susceptible to corruption. This can result in broken visuals and audio, but it can also render your clips completely unwatchable. No one wants to lose their precious videos to something like corruption. So, how do you learn how to repair corrupted video files?
