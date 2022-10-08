(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Police say they’ve taken cars from at least 100 reckless drivers. The city on Friday announced the numbers from the first few months of its crackdown on reckless driving. Police say they’ve towed over 100 cars and made six arrests. Half of the cars towed were taken from drivers who don’t own those cars. Milwaukee’s mayor announced the towing program earlier this year in an attempt to cut down on the number of reckless drivers and crashes in Milwaukee. Anyone caught driving recklessly, speeding 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, drag racing, or speeding away from officers in Milwaukee can have their car towed.

