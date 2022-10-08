Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Fitzgerald Pharmacy reopens with old-school "soda fountain"
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Fitzgerald Pharmacy, 424 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay,...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 41): Buckley's
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
MATC Times
2519 N Buffum St
Nice 3 Bedroom Single Family Home w/ Water included. - Nice and spacious 3 bedroom single family home available for rent. -Dining Room w/ Built-In Cabinets. -Stove hook up (gas or electric) -Large Bathroom. -Full basement. -Water/Sewer Included. -Near Bus Line. -Washer/Dryer Hook-ups (electric) Call 414-269-6446 to schedule a showing.
WISN
2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MATC Times
4244 N 42nd Place
2 Bedroom Single Family - Leasing agent Victoria: 414-460-3279. - Pets allowed ($50 extra a month for a dog, $25 for a cat) *Breed restrictions. - Call or text Victoria to set up a showing 414-460-3279. Rental Qualifications:. • No open or ongoing judgements for money, bankruptcies, or evictions. •...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
CBS 58
Milwaukee moving expert discusses how to dispose of junk properly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Folks getting geared up to sell a home, clean out the garage or even do a little bit of cleaning while digging out the winter wardrobe, it is important to know ahead of time what items can and cannot be hauled away by junk removal services.
CBS 58
New playfield now open on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new playfield opened on the north side of Milwaukee today, on Oct. 8. The newly renovated Green Bay playfield was first developed in 1928. In the summer of 2020, Milwaukee Recreation and local community members came together to redesign the space. Community members voted on...
CBS 58
Police respond to near drowning of a Milwaukee infant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that they responded to the near-drowning of an 11-month-old infant boy at noon on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials report that the child was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at 30th St. and W. Mitchell St.
Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County
An overnight house fire in Sheboygan County caused severe damage to a home on Abbott Dr. No injuries have been reported at this time.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Cracks Down on Reckless Driving; Over 100 Cars Towed
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Police say they’ve taken cars from at least 100 reckless drivers. The city on Friday announced the numbers from the first few months of its crackdown on reckless driving. Police say they’ve towed over 100 cars and made six arrests. Half of the cars towed were taken from drivers who don’t own those cars. Milwaukee’s mayor announced the towing program earlier this year in an attempt to cut down on the number of reckless drivers and crashes in Milwaukee. Anyone caught driving recklessly, speeding 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, drag racing, or speeding away from officers in Milwaukee can have their car towed.
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
8 cars stolen from same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee
Eights cars were stolen from the same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee, according to police. The thefts happened on the 6000-6200 blocks of W. Port Ave. on the city's north side.
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
spectrumnews1.com
South Milwaukee woman turns love of balloons into decor business
MILWAUKEE — Nilsa Arce-Masso has been fascinated with balloons her entire life. “It was one of those things that [my mom] would get us — so many balloons and a small gift. It was always in us and for me, I loved it,” said Arce-Masso. That’s why...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Culver's drive-thru robbery, man wanted: police
MEQUON, Wis. - Mequon police said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Culver's on Monday night, Oct. 10. Police said the robbery happened at the Culver's at Port Washington Road and Mequon Road around 8:50 p.m. The man passed a note implying he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
