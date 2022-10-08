Typing on the iPhone and iPad can be a contentious issue. Every recent update to iOS has brought exaggerated claims that "typing is ruined" on the iPhone. One of the biggest problems iPhone users have when typing is moving the cursor correctly to make edits. The conventional method of tapping and holding a finger down on the screen to bring up a magnifying bubble can be frustrating when you can't get the cursor to go where you want.

