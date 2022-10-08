ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

WAFF

Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
County
Lauderdale County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Rogersville, AL
Crime & Safety
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Rogersville, AL
State
Indiana State
WAFF

Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer

COVID Booster numbers not looking the best in Alabama. State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed. State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed. Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender. Updated: 3 hours ago. Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
Person
Chris Connolly
WAFF

Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
RED BAY, AL
WAFF

Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Morgan County

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after investigators allege he trafficked fentanyl and heroin in the area. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit has been investigating 40-year-old Ahmad Rashad Morrow's role in distributing fentanyl in Decatur over the past several months. On Saturday, Morrow was stopped by police in...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

3 shot in Huntsville, search on for shooting suspects

Huntsville police are currently searching for suspects after three people were shot. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive at around 12:40 p.m. Three shooting victims later arrived at the hospital. Officers are currently searching the area...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSMV

Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
GILES COUNTY, TN
AL.com

AL.com

