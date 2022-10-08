Read full article on original website
Casey White will not face the death penalty for his role in 2015 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After talks with the family of Connie Ridgeway, the prosecution stated they are not seeking the death penalty for Casey White. That means White will face life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is found guilty. White is charged with capital murder, accused...
wvtm13.com
Casey White, inmate who escaped with jail worker, due in court Tuesday
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Casey White, the inmate who garnered national attention after escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail with a jail worker this spring, is scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday. Watch the video above for more.
WAFF
Madison Co. murderer dies in correctional facility
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted of murder in Madison County was found dead at the Donaldson Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in the dormitory on Oct. 9. Mitchell was taken to the healthcare unit...
Dog owner pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges
A Franklin County woman has pleaded not guilty to both charges of manslaughter she faces in connection to the deaths of two people earlier this year.
Court denies appeal for Marshall County man convicted of killing his wife
Hopson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 26, 2021.
WAFF
Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer
COVID Booster numbers not looking the best in Alabama. State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed. State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed. Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender. Updated: 3 hours ago. Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for...
WAAY-TV
Florence man indicted on rape, abuse charges; victim believes they aren't the only one
The six-count indictment against a Florence man states he raped and sexually abused his victim multiple times between 2016 and 2018. So far, only one victim has come forward, but the investigator handling her case told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the victim believes there are others out there who haven't come forward yet.
Madison County murder convict found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
14-year-old who fatally shot teen in Decatur treated leniently because he is white, protesters say
The death of a 14-year-old male, who police claim was attempting an armed robbery of another 14-year-old who shot him in self-defense, led to a protest Monday outside Decatur Police Department by people who claimed the shooter is being treated leniently by police because he is white. Family members and...
WAFF
Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
Decatur man charged with fentanyl distribution
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the distribution of fentanyl.
WAFF
Decatur mothers ask to see their sons after weekend shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Kimberly Alexander lost her son Avantae on Sunday in what police describe as a self-defense shooting. Officers said five teenagers were together on Pennylane in Decatur Sunday morning. According to Decatur Police, three teens met with another teenager to rob him. They said fifth teenager carrying a gun then showed up. That’s when police say the teen being robbed pulled a gun and killed the other teen with a gun.
Huntsville police no longer looking for suspects in triple-shooting, no arrests made
Huntsville police say they are no longer looking for suspected shooters in an incident Tuesday that saw three people wounded. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive at around 12:40 p.m. Three shooting victims later arrived at the hospital. Sgt. Rosalind...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Morgan County
A Decatur man faces multiple charges after investigators allege he trafficked fentanyl and heroin in the area. Decatur Police Department said its vice/narcotics unit has been investigating 40-year-old Ahmad Rashad Morrow's role in distributing fentanyl in Decatur over the past several months. On Saturday, Morrow was stopped by police in...
‘He was not raised like that’: Slain Alabama teen wasn’t armed or trying to rob victim, mother claims
The mother of the 14-year-old north Alabama boy who was shot and killed Sunday morning in an attempted robbery involving five juveniles denied police claims that her son was armed or attempting to rob the victim. “Nobody will ever drag my son’s name like they are doing because my son...
WAFF
One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
3 shot in Huntsville, search on for shooting suspects
Huntsville police are currently searching for suspects after three people were shot. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Seminole Drive and Binford Drive at around 12:40 p.m. Three shooting victims later arrived at the hospital. Officers are currently searching the area...
1 dead, on-duty officer injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person is dead and a Tuscumbia Police Officer is in the hospital after a crash late Monday night in Colbert County.
WSMV
Alabama woman charged with TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, an Alabama woman was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tenn. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the sheriff’s office in Limestone County, Alabama, announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley of Athens, Alabama. Officials said Hensley allegedly failed to inform TennCare that she had moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville shooting that injured 3 believed to be isolated incident between victims
UPDATE: Huntsville Police say they are no longer searching for any suspects. They believe this to be an isolated incident between the victims involved. Huntsville Police continue to investigate a shooting Tuesday that left three people injured. Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department said the victims were brought...
