Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism Scandal
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City Hall
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In California
Santa Clarita Radio
Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
Santa Clarita Radio
Locals Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Local residents made up the majority of people in the Santa Clarita Valley weekend arrests, officials said. Between Friday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 20 people, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
signalscv.com
Deputies arrest man on suspicion of stealing box truck
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen box truck Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of an unidentified individual driving a stolen white box truck on Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 10 a.m., according to Watch Sgt. Beverly Nottingham.
foxla.com
'Lock doors and windows': Search for homicide suspect underway in Watts
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect who fled from authorities in Watts Wednesday morning, and people who live in the area are advised to lock all doors and windows until the possibly armed suspect is in custody. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the 41-year-old...
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
theeastsiderla.com
El Sereno crash leaves family grieving for a young father
El Sereno - Gerardo Ambrocio worked hard right up until the moment he died. Ambrocio was a landscaper struck and killed last month when a car rode up onto a center median along Huntington Drive. He was 31.
Santa Clarita Radio
Capra Fire Breaks Out In Canyon Country, Closes Down Train Tracks
The Capra Fire broke out in Canyon Country Tuesday afternoon, causing train tracks to be closed . The brush fire, dubbed the Capra Fire, was first reported around 12:15 p.m. on Capra Road near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Rollover Soledad Crash Impacts Traffic, No Major Injuries Reported
A rollover Soledad crash impacted traffic Tuesday, with no major injuries reported. Around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a rollover Soledad crash near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There was no entrapment,” Narvaez said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon
One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
signalscv.com
Canyon Country fire reaches 2 acres
A quarter-acre fire broke out in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon and was moving uphill with a potential of 50 acres, but was held to 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and radio dispatch traffic. According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County...
Santa Clarita Radio
Teenaged Female In Custody After Intentionally Crashing In To Sheriff’s Vehicle
A teenaged female is in custody after she allegedly crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle intentionally Friday night at Canyon High School. Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, a teenaged female intentionally crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle at Canyon High School on Nadal Street in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home
An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
Brush Fire Burning in Canyon Country; Metrolink Tracks Closed
Firefighters went to Soledad Canyon and Capra roads at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Westminster
A 72-year-old woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck today in Westminster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say
A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit And Run Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a hit and run accident was reported on Saturday afternoon, in Los Angeles. The officials confirmed that a man died due to the [..]
Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Pasadena boy
Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday in Pasadena. The missing boy, 11-year-old Jerrel Bernard, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bernard is described as 4 feet 11 inches […]
KTLA.com
Woman arrested after intentionally running over man with his own car in Griffith Park: LAPD
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by his own car in a hit-and-run in Griffith Park Saturday afternoon, and a woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the incident. The collision, which occurred at about 3 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fern Dell Drive, involved a...
onscene.tv
Physical Rescue Crash Shuts Down Metrolink Tracks | Los Angeles
10.10.2022 | 1:57 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of an overturned vehicle. Arriving fire units found a single vehicle which had violently crashed into the railroad crossing and was overturned on the train tracks. Firefighters discovered the driver was trapped in the vehicle, and requested...
