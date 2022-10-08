ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Gas Station Carjacking In Valencia

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station in Valencia Monday evening. At around 5 p.m deputies received reports of a carjacking at the Shell Station on the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. The suspect is thought...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Woman Carjacked at Santa Clarita Gas Station

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A woman was carjacked after pulling into a busy Valencia gas station on Monday, Oct. 10, in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita. The brazen, daytime crime occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at the Shell fuel station near the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Locals Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Local residents made up the majority of people in the Santa Clarita Valley weekend arrests, officials said. Between Friday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 20 people, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies arrest man on suspicion of stealing box truck

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen box truck Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a report of an unidentified individual driving a stolen white box truck on Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 10 a.m., according to Watch Sgt. Beverly Nottingham.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Canyon Country, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Capra Fire Breaks Out In Canyon Country, Closes Down Train Tracks

The Capra Fire broke out in Canyon Country Tuesday afternoon, causing train tracks to be closed . The brush fire, dubbed the Capra Fire, was first reported around 12:15 p.m. on Capra Road near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#The Sheriff S Station#Canyon High School
Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover Soledad Crash Impacts Traffic, No Major Injuries Reported

A rollover Soledad crash impacted traffic Tuesday, with no major injuries reported. Around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a rollover Soledad crash near Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Henry Narvaez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “There was no entrapment,” Narvaez said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driver Airlifted After Truck Plunges 1,000 Feet Down Canyon

One person was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after their truck plunged 1,000 feet down a canyon north of Santa Clarita. At 2:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of a vehicle over the side of a canyon on Dry Gulch Road between San Francisquito Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, north of Santa Clarita, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country fire reaches 2 acres

A quarter-acre fire broke out in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon and was moving uphill with a potential of 50 acres, but was held to 2 acres, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and radio dispatch traffic. According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Teenaged Female In Custody After Intentionally Crashing In To Sheriff’s Vehicle

A teenaged female is in custody after she allegedly crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle intentionally Friday night at Canyon High School. Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, a teenaged female intentionally crashed into a Sheriff’s vehicle at Canyon High School on Nadal Street in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say

A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing 11-year-old Pasadena boy

Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday in Pasadena. The missing boy, 11-year-old Jerrel Bernard, was last seen on Oct. 10 on the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive around 4:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bernard is described as 4 feet 11 inches […]
PASADENA, CA
onscene.tv

Physical Rescue Crash Shuts Down Metrolink Tracks | Los Angeles

10.10.2022 | 1:57 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of an overturned vehicle. Arriving fire units found a single vehicle which had violently crashed into the railroad crossing and was overturned on the train tracks. Firefighters discovered the driver was trapped in the vehicle, and requested...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy