Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
footballscoop.com
Here's Brent Venables message for Sooners facing adversity that want to "tap out"
Yesterday, we highlighted Brent Venables comments regarding his plan to get the Sooners back on track after a historic 3-game skid, stating they need to focus on fixing some mental roadblocks as well as plenty of technical mistakes taking place on the field. Venables also recently shared a message aimed...
Why DaShaun White Thinks Oklahoma's Kip Lewis is 'More Ready Than Any Of Us Thought'
Because of injuries and inconsistency, the Sooners could be relying on some fresh faces.
Centre Daily
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Expounds on His Notion That the Sooners are ‘Tired’
NORMAN — When Brent Venables said after taking a 49-0 loss to rival Texas on Saturday that his team looked "tired" and needed to be "fresher," it raised a lot of eyebrows. This Oklahoma team has been on an entirely different grind ever since Lincoln Riley left — and took defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and strength coach Bennie Wiley with him — for USC.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Watch Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops meet the press after practice on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby Doesn't Believe In 'Gamer' Theory for Backup QBs
The OU offense has faltered without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but Davis Beville will continue to get those opportunities if called upon.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend in something of a role reversal as Oklahoma and Kansas square off in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. This time, it's the Jayhawks who are at one loss and ranked in the AP top 25 poll and it's the Sooners who are at .500, at 0-3 in the Big ...
KOCO
Former OU football coach Bob Stoops to get lifetime achievement award
HOUSTON — Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will be honored with the 2022 Paul "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award. Every year, the American Heart Association's Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards recognizes college football's finest coaches and celebrate their outstanding achievements and extraordinary contribution. The Lifetime Achievement Award is among four national coaching honors given during the Bryant Awards Ceremony, which will be held Jan. 11 in Houston.
Making a name for herself: Southmoore's Taitum Bradshaw leaving her impact on softball program
By Michael Kinney Even before Taitum Bradshaw ever put on a Southmoore softball jersey, she knew what was expected of her. With two older sisters who went through the program, she had a bird’s-eye view of the success the team had strung together and what it took to make it happen. “She's ...
Josh Giddey lifts young Thunder core over Pistons in preseason
The Oklahoma City Thunder played their fifth preseason game on Tuesday night, traveling to Detroit to take on the young Pistons core. The Thunder were missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Mike Muscala, and Kenrich Williams but other than that, they saw the rest of their squad take the hardwood. Josh Giddey lifted the OKC Thunder past the young Pistons.
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
The numbers are in! State Fair’s economic impact in OKC
If you went to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair this year, perhaps to ride rides, or to eat some fancy food concoction, you were one of about 900,000 people to walk the midway!
Proposed rule could let OKC take down abandoned & dilapidated signs
After complaints of decaying, faded and broken down signs seen outside Oklahoma City businesses and along metro streets, the city is now taking steps to spruce things up.
Reacting to the news: ‘It’s Dire’
Perry, Oklahoma – In late September, traveling down Interstate Highway 35 from Kansas to Oklahoma City, Semi-truck-after-truck, full of winter hay, was going South at 3- & 4-times higher costs. Hot, dry weather causing MEAT shortages are just the beginning of Winter 2022. (FOOD in Oklahoma is still taxed at 10.30% in Perry!) It's all up to the Oklahoma Legislature at this time of crisis. Guess building more turnpikes is more important?! I have noticed ODOT (Department of Transportation) crews cannot afford to fix what we already have, just like in City of Perry, Oklahoma -- and Holdenville is even...
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
kosu.org
Win concert tickets to see Bob Wills' Texas Playboys in Oklahoma City
Enter below for a chance to win tickets to see Bob Wills' Texas Playboys on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City. The contest ends at noon, Monday, October 17, 2022. You can buy tickets to the show here.
KFOR
‘Taste of the Philippines’ event brings traditional flavors to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A unique event that will have your taste buds bursting with flavor is coming to Oklahoma City. The Philippine American Civic Organization of Oklahoma is hosting the Taste of the Philippines event for the first time in two years. The event will be held on...
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
“Fair warning!” Tough new penalties for OKC street takeovers
Dangerous street takeovers are happening more and more often in Oklahoma City and across the nation, which is why an updated city ordinance is cracking down on large groups of people who illegally block intersections, roads, or parking lots.
