LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 38-year-old man woke up to the sound of gunshots in southwest Lincoln Saturday night. Lincoln Police were dispatched to 7th and Peach Streets on a report of gunshots at 9:39 p.m. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man reported he was asleep in his home when he heard multiple gunshots. The victim then noticed one of the rounds had traveled through his front window, through the back of a couch and lodged in the wall separating the living room from the kitchen.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO