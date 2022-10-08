ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Elim ready to re-open after devastating fire in 2020

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Elim is preparing for an exciting grand opening on Thursday, October 13. The care community will open its doors for a long-awaited return home after fire destroyed the facility in January 2020. More than 100 residents and close to three dozen children and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Local restaurant raising money for woman who had brain tumor removed

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tavern Grill in Fargo is raising money on October 13 for a woman who recently had a brain tumor removed. Tracy Uggerud, who also has had lung cancer for the past three years, will get 20% of the proceeds that are brought in from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police Department is recruiting for the upcoming year

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department is in the process of recruiting new officers for the upcoming year. The applications are open. After applying, training at the academy begins on January 9th for 13 weeks. This year, recruits will be hired on for the academy training and...
fargoinc.com

Cosmetology, Skin Esthetics & Massage Therapy Trade School: Mario & Elaine Olivieri, Josef’s School of Hair, Skin & Body

Josef’s School of Hair, Skin and Body is not your ordinary hair school. Josef’s is bright, timeless and unique in that it utilizes the latest in cosmetology, massage and esthetics. Students not only learn the most modern techniques, but they learn to recognize their strengths, develop relationships and grow their creativity and authenticity.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

The ‘FedEx Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FedEx Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

A new wine incorporates Fargo and Argentina

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The new wine called A Taste of Argentina is a Cabernet Sauvignon and just hit Happy Harry’s shelves last week. If the label looks familiar, it’s because the same artist and creative design team who worked on the new downtown postcard mural also did the label.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Holds Its 2022 Bazaar

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — St. Joseph’s Catholic Church aims to raise $26,000 at its annual bazaar fundraiser. Organizers say they look forward to connecting with the community at this event. There were activities for all ages, bingo, kids games, and a vendor fair with some local goodies. In...
NewsBreak
Society
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--One person is injured in a crash in Becker County on Tuesday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office a Honda Ridgeline driven by Raila Luinae, 58, of Osage, was travelling westbound on Highway 34 in Toad Lake Township when the driver, while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass, ran off road right side and hit an embankment. Luinae reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Woman critically injured after being hit by train downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 31-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a train early Sunday morning. It happened in the 500 block of North Broadway in downtown Fargo at about 3:45 a.m. Witnesses said the railroad’s crossing arms were working. Amtrak reported the emergency tone...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Clay County squad car involved in crash

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Clay County Deputy on his way to a fire was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. Police say multiple agencies were responding to a fire on Highway 34 new I-94 in Barnesville at approximately 7:25 PM. A Clay County deputy was assisting the...

