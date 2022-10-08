Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale ***Late Summer Rent Special!*** - ***1 Month Free (last month of lease) on a 13 month lease!!!!!***. Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.

GLENDALE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO