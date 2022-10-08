Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Fitzgerald Pharmacy reopens with old-school "soda fountain"
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Fitzgerald Pharmacy, 424 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay,...
MATC Times
2519 N Buffum St
Nice 3 Bedroom Single Family Home w/ Water included. - Nice and spacious 3 bedroom single family home available for rent. -Dining Room w/ Built-In Cabinets. -Stove hook up (gas or electric) -Large Bathroom. -Full basement. -Water/Sewer Included. -Near Bus Line. -Washer/Dryer Hook-ups (electric) Call 414-269-6446 to schedule a showing.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Property Transfers: Sept 26-30
Sept 26-30 Each week The Journal Times will run a list of properties where the title has either been transferred or sold, as recorded by the Racine County Register of Deeds office. The value, or estimated sale price, is determined by the cost of the transfer tax recorded in the deed.
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Property sale for Russ Darrow dealerships in West Bend, WI as “company is here to stay”
October 10, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Russ Darrow has sold two of his dealership properties on Highway 33 in West Bend, WI. Mike Darrow, president and chief financial officer of the Darrow Group, said “it’s business as usual.”. “All we did was sell the...
North side business owners say they are losing money to reckless driving
A couple of north side business owners say they need help to keep their clients safe because of all reckless drivers on Fond Du Lac Avenue.
wisconsinrightnow.com
City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis
The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
MATC Times
2000 W Good Hope Rd
Spacious 2 Bedroom in Glendale ***Late Summer Rent Special!*** - ***1 Month Free (last month of lease) on a 13 month lease!!!!!***. Tenants of this property enjoy the spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom apartments in these 4 family buildings. Each apartment has two large bedrooms and tons of closet space throughout. If you need extra space for your belongings, the storage unit in the basement will help reduce your clutter. Located in Glendale on Good Hope Road, this property is near Glendale Middle School and a short drive from Nicolet High School. Tenants are within walking distance to Brown Deer Park and can enjoy walking trails and golfing. For shoppers, Bayshore Mall is a short drive away, as well as several shopping plazas with restaurants and grocery stores. Bring your own washers and dryers or use one of the coin operated ones on-site.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
CBS 58
Street Angels reports 10% increase in Milwaukee's homeless population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group working to reduce homelessness in the Milwaukee area is noticing a troubling trend as it observes World Homeless Day. Street Angels reports a 10% increase in the number of unsheltered people from this year to last. The organization regularly conducts outreach to connect people...
Pasties: A London favorite in Milwaukee
The Packers play in London Sunday, and many may be wondering what the team is doing, the places they're visiting, and maybe even what they're eating while there.
CBS 58
Milwaukee moving expert discusses how to dispose of junk properly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Folks getting geared up to sell a home, clean out the garage or even do a little bit of cleaning while digging out the winter wardrobe, it is important to know ahead of time what items can and cannot be hauled away by junk removal services.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 41): Buckley's
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
CBS 58
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
WISN
The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
On Milwaukee
5 haunted house experiences near Milwaukee (and one just over the border)
Hey ghosts, wanna get the sheet scared off of ya? Well, here are a few places that will conjure screams and thrills – and perhaps a few cackles, too. Some of these spots are also raising money for charities, so you're donating to great casuses while terrorizing yourself. Note:...
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included ****Fall move in SPECIAL**** - ****Fall move in Special $875/month for the 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $975/month for the 2nd 6 months of the 12 month lease! $500 security deposit****. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed
OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It’s really important to us that we get...
