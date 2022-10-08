ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | The 10 most important questions the Cardinals will need to answer this winter

ST. LOUIS — The start of the offseason arrived much sooner than the Cardinals expected – again. For the third consecutive year, the Cardinals earned a spot in the playoffs and were promptly eliminated in the first round. The two losses to the Phillies extended their current postseason losing streak to five consecutive games, with nine losses in 10 games since they last won a postseason series, the Division Series over the Braves in 2019.
David Robertson out for Phillies after unusual injury

Bryce Harper’s home run in the second inning gave the Philadelphia Phillies what they needed to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Saturday and advance in the National League playoffs. It also cost the Phillies the services of former Paul Bryant High School and Alabama standout David Robertson...
Concentrating on contact, not power, Guardians an anomaly

NEW YORK — (AP) — Chris Valaika knows about making contact. He singled off Santiago Casilla back in 2010 on the very first pitch he saw in the major leagues. “I wanted to stay aggressive my first at-bat,” Valaika recalled with a smile. “That was more of my identity. I don’t want to say that I took my playing career and tried to push that on my players.”
NFL: Offensive Firepower In Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) are set to host the Buffalo Bills (4-1) in a rematch of last season’s memorable Divisional playoff meeting. The teams enter Sunday’s matchup (4:25 PM ET, CBS) as the top-two scoring offenses in the league, with Kansas City averaging 31.8
