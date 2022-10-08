ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas adds to Oklahoma’s misery in 49-0 rout

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40QlNw_0iRaiBdZ00

Quinn Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, Bijan Robinson ran for 130 yards and two scores and Texas blew out Oklahoma 49-0 on Saturday at Dallas.

It was Texas’ first win over the Sooners since 2018 and the most points the Longhorns had scored in the long history of the series.

Playing for the first time since being injured early in the Longhorns’ Sept. 10 loss to Alabama, Ewers didn’t take long to make an impact.

The freshman led a 12-play, 90-yard touchdown drive on Texas’ second possession, the first of three consecutive touchdown drives for the Longhorns.

While Texas’ quarterback was back in action, the Sooners’ QB was not on the field.

Dillon Gabriel, who was in concussion protocol after being knocked out of last week’s loss to TCU, warmed up prior to the game but when Oklahoma came out of the locker room for kickoff, Gabriel was in shorts.

Instead, Davis Beville started at quarterback for the Sooners.

Beville was just 6 of 12 for 38 yards with an interception.

The Sooners largely used a series of running backs and tight ends as Wildcat quarterbacks.
The strategy was effective in spurts but didn’t produce any points.

Oklahoma finished with just 195 yards of offense, its fewest since 2005.

Ewers found Xavier Worthy, Keilan Robinson and Ja’Tavion Sanders for touchdowns in the first half, giving Texas a 28-0 lead at the break.

Jordan Whittington finished with five catches for 97 yards for the Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12). Sanders had five catches for 71 yards and two TDs.

Wide receiver Jalil Farooq, one of four non-quarterbacks to line up at the position for the Sooners, had five carries for 60 yards to lead Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3).

Oklahoma’s three-game losing streak is its first in the regular season since 1998. It’s the first time the Sooners had lost back-to-back games by 30 or more points in at least a century.

The Sooners have given up an average of 48.3 points per game during the losing streak, after allowing an average of 10 in the first three games.

–Field Level Media

