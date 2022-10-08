Read full article on original website
On Milwaukee
Fitzgerald Pharmacy reopens with old-school "soda fountain"
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Fitzgerald Pharmacy, 424 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha
MOVE IN READY! Remodeled bathrooms, new electric, new A/C, stainless steel appliances, new floors, new lighting and more! Granite counters in spacious kitchen. Four bedrooms, three full bathrooms! Clean, dry basement. New patio concrete and walkway to front of house. Room to park off the street! Make sure to see this one before it’s sold.
Chick-fil-A opens drive-thru in Glendale on Friday, Oct. 14
A new Chick-fil-A location in Glendale that caters to vehicle-bound customers only will open to the public this Friday, Oct. 14.
North side business owners say they are losing money to reckless driving
A couple of north side business owners say they need help to keep their clients safe because of all reckless drivers on Fond Du Lac Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included ****Fall move in SPECIAL**** - ****Fall move in Special $875/month for the 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $975/month for the 2nd 6 months of the 12 month lease! $500 security deposit****. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W...
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 41): Buckley's
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend resident donates winter clothing to homeless shelter for sixth consecutive year
WEST BEND — Chuck Schott might best be known to West Benders for his active lifestyle, as the 84-year-old city resident has made it his goal to bike 4.5 miles on a near-daily basis for over 35 years. But he also has a philanthropic streak that is going strong.
WISN
EXCLUSIVE: Milwaukee hit & run victim continues recovery in rehab facility
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukeewoman hit by a car on the city's south side in September continues her extensive road to recovery. Tina Feiertag was crossing Lincoln Ave. at 16th St. on Sept. 21 on her way to the nearby bus shelter on her way to a doctor's appointment. That's when a car turning left slammed into her.
CBS 58
Milwaukee moving expert discusses how to dispose of junk properly
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Folks getting geared up to sell a home, clean out the garage or even do a little bit of cleaning while digging out the winter wardrobe, it is important to know ahead of time what items can and cannot be hauled away by junk removal services.
Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County
An overnight house fire in Sheboygan County caused severe damage to a home on Abbott Dr. No injuries have been reported at this time.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Culver's drive-thru robbery, man wanted: police
MEQUON, Wis. - Mequon police said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Culver's on Monday night, Oct. 10. Police said the robbery happened at the Culver's at Port Washington Road and Mequon Road around 8:50 p.m. The man passed a note implying he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.
spectrumnews1.com
West Allis family 'Feels The Love' after receiving new HVAC system
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Volunteers are making sure a few local families “Feel The Love” by installing new HVAC units before winter approaches. Alex Simon has been installing heating and air conditioning systems for Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning for three years. He joined other volunteers...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Property sale for Russ Darrow dealerships in West Bend, WI as “company is here to stay”
October 10, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Russ Darrow has sold two of his dealership properties on Highway 33 in West Bend, WI. Mike Darrow, president and chief financial officer of the Darrow Group, said “it’s business as usual.”. “All we did was sell the...
WISN
2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
8 cars stolen from same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee
Eights cars were stolen from the same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee, according to police. The thefts happened on the 6000-6200 blocks of W. Port Ave. on the city's north side.
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed
OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa’s helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It’s really important to us that we get...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Comments / 0