On Milwaukee

Fitzgerald Pharmacy reopens with old-school "soda fountain"

'Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we're dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Fitzgerald Pharmacy, 424 E. Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha

MOVE IN READY! Remodeled bathrooms, new electric, new A/C, stainless steel appliances, new floors, new lighting and more! Granite counters in spacious kitchen. Four bedrooms, three full bathrooms! Clean, dry basement. New patio concrete and walkway to front of house. Room to park off the street! Make sure to see this one before it's sold.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We're not used to having...
BROOKFIELD, WI
MATC Times

4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included ****Fall move in SPECIAL**** - ****Fall move in Special $875/month for the 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $975/month for the 2nd 6 months of the 12 month lease! $500 security deposit****. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W...
GREENFIELD, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 41): Buckley's

'Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we're dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It's more important than ever to support our local restaurants....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Culver's drive-thru robbery, man wanted: police

MEQUON, Wis. - Mequon police said they are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Culver's on Monday night, Oct. 10. Police said the robbery happened at the Culver's at Port Washington Road and Mequon Road around 8:50 p.m. The man passed a note implying he had a weapon and left with an unknown amount of money.
MEQUON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

West Allis family 'Feels The Love' after receiving new HVAC system

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Volunteers are making sure a few local families "Feel The Love" by installing new HVAC units before winter approaches. Alex Simon has been installing heating and air conditioning systems for Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning for three years. He joined other volunteers...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee's West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city's only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UPS hiring: Milwaukee-area holiday season workers needed

OAK CREEK, Wis. - UPS is preparing for the busiest season of the year – the holidays. "We are Santa's helpers," said Zachary Mcnamer, UPS talent acquisition supervisor. Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. "It's really important to us that we get...
MILWAUKEE, WI

