Sacramento, CA

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday

Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday

Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep in loss

Curry posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 loss against the Lakers. Curry had some problems from beyond the arc, but at this point of his career and knowing this is just a preseason game, this shouldn't affect any of his status as an elite shooter and one of the best fantasy players regardless of the format. He has had two poor shooting performances so far in the preseason, but he's just getting ready for the start of the campaign against the Lakers on Oct. 18.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle

Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand

Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
