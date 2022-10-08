ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Says Contract Talks Played No Part in Poole Fight

By Daniel Chavkin
 4 days ago

The forward denied the theory that the altercation was over the two's financial situations.

For the first time since punching Jordan Poole in a practice , Draymond Green spoke publicly apologizing for his actions. The veteran forward touched on a variety of topics, and said that he will step away from the team to give the team some space and try and spend some time by himself.

One thing Green did put to rest was the idea that the altercation happened because he was jealous or upset over Poole’s future contract extension vs. his potential contract situation. Green made it clear that he never judges another player’s financial situation.

“I can assure you that I don’t count other people’s pockets,” Green said to the media. “That’s not something I would ever start doing. The way I was raised, that is simply hating on another man's situation, and that’s something that you just don’t do.”

Poole is currently in the final year of his rookie deal making just over $5 million and he is set to hit restricted free agency next offseason. Green, meanwhile, is also due a new contract as he has a player option for $27 million next year before his current deal expires.

Golden State is expected to punish Green for the incident internally, but it was not expected to include Green missing any games. However, with the forward stepping away from the team, it is unclear when he will return.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

