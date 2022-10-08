Read full article on original website
League winning streak ends for Highland VB
Highland’s 10-year streak of perfect play in league volleyball contests came to an end Monday night at Galion. The Scots (17-3, 11-1 in the MOAC) fell on the road by scores of 20-25, 26-24, 25-19, 22-25 and 11-15. The loss ends a 136-match winning streak in conference matches — second only to Dublin Coffman’s 145-match streak. Highland started their streak on Oct. 11, 2012 with a win over Buckeye Valley.
Cardington falls to Loudonville
The Cardington football team struggled to stop Loudonville quarterback Matthew Sprang in a 44-12 loss at home on Friday. Sprang threw for 339 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 39 and two scores in the contest. He accounted for all four of the team’s first-half touchdowns — throwing for three and running for a fourth as his team jumped in front 28-0 at the intermission.
Highland VB falls at Hartley
Highland was topped by Bishop Hartley, the top-ranked team in Division II, by scores of 17-25, 10-25 and 23-25 on Saturday. The Scots got 12 kills from Kameron Stover, while Larsen Terrill picked up 20 assists, 16 digs and three aces. Camryn Miller tallied 15 digs and both Brooke Schott and Zoya Winkelfoos added four kills.
Volleyball, soccer tournament draws set
Two Morrow County volleyball teams earned the second seed in their divisions of the Central District during Sunday’s tournament seeding draw. Highland picked up the second seed in Division II. They will open play by hosting Marion-Franklin on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. In Division III, Cardington also was named the second seed. Their first game will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at home against either West Jefferson or Elgin.
Highland boys’ soccer falls at Johnstown Saturday
Highland was topped by Johnstown 3-1 in a Saturday boys’ soccer match. The Johnnies led 2-0 after the first half and took a 3-0 lead in the second half before the Scots got on the board with a goal by Caleb Hunter off a direct kick. Rob Hamilton can...
Mount Gilead boys’ XC tops at Harding
The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team won the 21-team Marion Harding Invitational on Saturday. MG was led by Will Baker, who took second place with a time of 15:55.2. Parker Bartlett took fourth in 16:14.5, while Reed Supplee claimed seventh place in 16:27.2. Owen Hershner placed 28th in 16:59.5 and Aaron Gannon ran 39th in 17:15.6. Cole Hershner took 72nd in 18:03.9, while Nathan Smith finished 92nd in 18:32.8.
Lone bandit robs Cardington Bank
I think most of us have read about the robbery of the Cardington Citizens Bank by part of “the Dillinger” gang in 1933 but another robbery at the Citizens Bank in 1935 was never solved. A lone bandit entered the bank about 10 am on Friday, January 4,...
Mount Gilead Council welcomes new mayor
MOUNT GILEAD- New Mayor Donna Carver took the Oath of Office from Judge Jenifer Burnaugh in the first order of business at the October 3 Mount Gilead Village Council meeting. Carver will finish the term of Mayor Jamie Brucker, following his acceptance of the position of Morrow County Operations Manager. Carver presented Brucker with a Proclamation of appreciation for his leadership of the village through several projects and the pandemic.
