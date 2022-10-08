The Cardington football team struggled to stop Loudonville quarterback Matthew Sprang in a 44-12 loss at home on Friday. Sprang threw for 339 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 39 and two scores in the contest. He accounted for all four of the team’s first-half touchdowns — throwing for three and running for a fourth as his team jumped in front 28-0 at the intermission.

LOUDONVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO