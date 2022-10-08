Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
January 6 committee to argue in upcoming hearing Trump remains a ‘clear and present danger’
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources tell CNN.
Channel 3000
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Channel 3000
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of “Make American Great Again” candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020 where he has relentlessly sought to overturn the presidential election results.
Channel 3000
Russia unleashes attacks in Ukraine; inside the Kevin Spacey trial; weekly religion roundup | Hot off the Wire podcast
Russia has retaliated for a weekend Ukrainian attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. Protests continue in Iran after the burial of a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian police...
Channel 3000
Biden reevaluating U.S.-Saudi relations; NFL to discuss roughing calls; Nissan leaving Russia | Hot off the Wire podcast
Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes.
NFL・
Energy, economy and abortion animate debate for 49th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Levin and challenger Brian Maryott spar on federal spending, gas prices and other issues
Channel 3000
Nuclear plant loses external power; ‘Murder She Wrote’ star dies; baseball playoffs continue | Hot off the Wire podcast
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency says Ukraine’s biggest nuclear plant has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday called it a “deeply worrying development.”. The Los Angeles...
NFL・
Channel 3000
Biden says Putin ‘totally miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine but is a ‘rational actor’
President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people. “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told Jake Tapper...
Channel 3000
DOJ asks Supreme Court to deny Trump plea; remembering Angela Lansbury; MLB playoff recap
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
Channel 3000
Russia retaliates against Ukraine; ‘Smile’ repeats; Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked | Hot off the Wire podcast
Russia has unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the strikes on Ukraine on Monday came in response to Kyiv’s “terrorist” action, including an attack on a bridge to Crimea.
Mexico: US plans Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.
Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor
The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening is canceled. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS after the station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake was to appear solo...
Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis’ migrant flights
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”. At issue is whether millions of dollars in...
Amid low vaccination rates, First Lady Biden promotes new booster
"Thank you, all of you, for coming out here today and getting your COVID update," said First Lady Biden.
