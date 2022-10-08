The Maine High School Volleyball Season is almost over, with the last countable game needing to be played by October 18. Prelims will take place on October 20th, with the Quarterfinals scheduled for October 22nd and Semifinals on October 26th. The Class A Finals will be held at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday October 28th at 6 p.m. with the B Finals following at 8:30 p.m. The Class C Finals will be held at MDI High School with the date and time to be determined.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO