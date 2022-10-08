ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Ellsworth Volleyball Defeats Brewer 3-0

The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 11th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. The individual set scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 Olivia Harmon 11 service points, 4 aces, 13 assists. Charly Weaver 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists. Skyler Clayton 2 kills, 2 assists, 16 digs. Kahlan...
ELLSWORTH, ME
MDI Volleyball Defeats Narraguagus 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. MDI Stat Leaders. Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block. Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10...
HARRINGTON, ME
Maine Volleyball Heal Point Standings as of Monday October 10

The Maine High School Volleyball Season is almost over, with the last countable game needing to be played by October 18. Prelims will take place on October 20th, with the Quarterfinals scheduled for October 22nd and Semifinals on October 26th. The Class A Finals will be held at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday October 28th at 6 p.m. with the B Finals following at 8:30 p.m. The Class C Finals will be held at MDI High School with the date and time to be determined.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth, ME
MDI Marathon Returns This Sunday After 2 Year Absence

For the 1st time since 2019 the MDI Marathon will be run, this Sunday, October 16th. The 19th Annual MDI Marathon will take place Sunday, October 16th and begins in downtown Bar Harbor and will end in Southwest Harbor. Drivers in the area should exercise caution and be prepared for delays as runners and spectators will be on the course. Early runners will be on the course at 8 AM!
BAR HARBOR, ME
Team Hope Walk at Ellsworth High School Sunday Oct 9th

Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) announces the Maine Team Hope Walk. This is the largest fundraising event of the year. And it occurs each and every year in an effort to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected with Huntington's Disease. When and Where. Sunday October...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock

Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
HANCOCK, ME
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Ellsworth Moves to New Location

The well known Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth completed their move earlier this week and opened at their new location on Downeast Highway. To say the new location is an improvement is an understatement. From approximately 500 feet on the Bucksport Road, to the new location at 137 Downeast Highway which has 3,200 square feet of shopping space, is very cool.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Well-Known Barncastle Inn in Blue Hill is For Sale

Barncastle was built in 1884 as one of the earliest and largest summer cottages in Blue Hill. Large? It is more than 9,000 square feet. It's located at 125 South Street in Blue Hill. Originally it wasn’t called Barncastle. It was Ideal Lodge. Owned by Boston Ideal Opera Company’s Effie...
BLUE HILL, ME
Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A

Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
HOLDEN, ME
2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest RESULTS

Judges for the 2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest had difficult decisions to make, with over 25 entries this year. But after deliberating and driving all over the City, here are the results!. Window Winners. The Bud Connection. The Grand. Moon Child Florals. Storefront Winners. First National Bank. Emmaus Center.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Happy Son’s Day – 2022

Today, September 28th is National Son's Day! The Day has also been celebrated on March 4th since 2018, but it's so nice, let's celebrate it twice!. We are blessed to have 2 sons! Craig who is 32 and Collin who is 31. They couldn't be more different, but they are both fantastic in their own way!
BANGOR, ME
Pet Of The Week: Duncan, The Sweet Hound Dog

Check out this dapper dog, Duncan! He's the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet of the Week!" "With his gorgeous brindle coat and velvety ears, you won’t want to stop petting this 7-month-old pup!" Executive Director of the SPCA of Hancock County, Nicole Rediker, says that Duncan would be best...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Corey Bagley Named Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy

Last week, Hancock County Chief Deputy Patrick Kane signed off for the last time after 35 years of service with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Today, October 4th, Lieutenant Corey Bagley was named Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Bagley brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to include Patrol Deputy,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
