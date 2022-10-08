Read full article on original website
The Ellsworth Volleyball Team defeated Brewer 3-0 on Tuesday, October 11th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth. The individual set scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 Olivia Harmon 11 service points, 4 aces, 13 assists. Charly Weaver 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 assists. Skyler Clayton 2 kills, 2 assists, 16 digs. Kahlan...
The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. MDI Stat Leaders. Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block. Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10...
The Maine Girls High School Soccer Season is quickly coming to an end with most teams having played at least 10 of their 14 games as of Monday morning, October 10th. The last countable games have to be played by October 18th, with the 19th set aside for any games that couldn't be played on the 18th.
The Maine High School Volleyball Season is almost over, with the last countable game needing to be played by October 18. Prelims will take place on October 20th, with the Quarterfinals scheduled for October 22nd and Semifinals on October 26th. The Class A Finals will be held at the University of Southern Maine on Saturday October 28th at 6 p.m. with the B Finals following at 8:30 p.m. The Class C Finals will be held at MDI High School with the date and time to be determined.
For the 1st time since 2019 the MDI Marathon will be run, this Sunday, October 16th. The 19th Annual MDI Marathon will take place Sunday, October 16th and begins in downtown Bar Harbor and will end in Southwest Harbor. Drivers in the area should exercise caution and be prepared for delays as runners and spectators will be on the course. Early runners will be on the course at 8 AM!
Students at the Charles Sumner Memorial Learning Center in Sullivan will be forced to continue remote learning on Tuesday October 11th as they are still waiting for the approval from the State Fire Marshall's Office to access the building. That being said, Superintendent Eastman hopes to be able to issue...
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you drive past Ellsworth City Hall at night starting on Tuesday, October 11th and through the end of the month, look up! You'll find it is lit up pink!. A tip of the hat to the City of Ellsworth! They know how many...
Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA) announces the Maine Team Hope Walk. This is the largest fundraising event of the year. And it occurs each and every year in an effort to support the fight to improve the lives of people affected with Huntington's Disease. When and Where. Sunday October...
The Charles Sumner Memorial Learning Campus in Sullivan is planning on offering a Trunk or Treat on Sunday October 30th from 3 to 5 p.m. and they need your help to make it a success!. If you are an organization, business, non-profit or club that wants to participate, you are...
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce announced their Annual Award Winners on Wednesday, October 5th. Winners will be presented their awards at the Chamber's Annual Dinner, which for the 1st time since 2019 will be held in person. The event will take place at the Atlantic Oceanside on Wednesday, November 2nd.
The well known Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth completed their move earlier this week and opened at their new location on Downeast Highway. To say the new location is an improvement is an understatement. From approximately 500 feet on the Bucksport Road, to the new location at 137 Downeast Highway which has 3,200 square feet of shopping space, is very cool.
Barncastle was built in 1884 as one of the earliest and largest summer cottages in Blue Hill. Large? It is more than 9,000 square feet. It's located at 125 South Street in Blue Hill. Originally it wasn’t called Barncastle. It was Ideal Lodge. Owned by Boston Ideal Opera Company’s Effie...
Mary Parker worked for Island Connections as the Transportation Coordinator for 7 years before she had to step down as a result of her cancer diagnosis and treatment schedule. The Annual Running for Rides Race was created to honor and celebrate Mary's passion for Island Connections, its mission, and the volunteers who provide the rides for the Island community.
Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
If you're looking to add a little spice to your life, the SPCA of Hancock County has just the kitty for you!. Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says this little kitty is sweet, with just the right amount of heat. "Pepperoncini, a brown tiger,...
Judges for the 2022 Ellsworth Autumn Gold Decorating Contest had difficult decisions to make, with over 25 entries this year. But after deliberating and driving all over the City, here are the results!. Window Winners. The Bud Connection. The Grand. Moon Child Florals. Storefront Winners. First National Bank. Emmaus Center.
Today, September 28th is National Son's Day! The Day has also been celebrated on March 4th since 2018, but it's so nice, let's celebrate it twice!. We are blessed to have 2 sons! Craig who is 32 and Collin who is 31. They couldn't be more different, but they are both fantastic in their own way!
Check out this dapper dog, Duncan! He's the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet of the Week!" "With his gorgeous brindle coat and velvety ears, you won’t want to stop petting this 7-month-old pup!" Executive Director of the SPCA of Hancock County, Nicole Rediker, says that Duncan would be best...
Last week, Hancock County Chief Deputy Patrick Kane signed off for the last time after 35 years of service with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Today, October 4th, Lieutenant Corey Bagley was named Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Bagley brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience to include Patrol Deputy,...
