ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Bacon
Person
Shaquille Harrison
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice

Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#G League#The Santa Cruz Warriors#Odessa College#The University Of Oregon#Leones De Santo Domingo#Bacon#The Summer League Lakers
ClutchPoints

Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

How Matisse Thybulle showed ‘real growth’ immediately after 3-point airball, per Tobias Harris

CAMDEN, NJ – Matisse Thybulle is working to be the best version of himself for the Philadelphia 76ers. The young Sixers wing is looking to ensure his defensive excellence is a key feature of Doc Rivers’ game plan for the 2022-23 season. One of the main ways he’s doing that is by showing more confidence […] The post How Matisse Thybulle showed ‘real growth’ immediately after 3-point airball, per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The reasons Suns forward Jae Crowder likely isn’t getting traded to Celtics, Grizzlies

While Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder isn’t a superstar by any stretch of the imagination, he’s still drawn plenty of suitors in the trade market following his fallout with the Suns during the offseason. The league places a premium on players with Crowder’s skillset, making him an attractive target for teams looking to bolster their […] The post RUMOR: The reasons Suns forward Jae Crowder likely isn’t getting traded to Celtics, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Shooting Guards In 2022-23 NBA Season Ranked

Fantasy basketball season is very nearly upon us, and if you haven’t drafted your team yet, you likely will be doing so over the next few days. There are tons of very good players who will be available for the taking in the fantasy world this season, with some of the best players coming in at the shooting guard position. With that in mind, we decided to rank the top 15 fantasy basketball shooting guards for the upcoming season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Karl-Anthony Towns’ favorite player of all-time will get Lakers fans hyped

Karl-Anthony Towns took some time to answer questions at a recent GMC-sponsored event in LA. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar revealed his favorite NBA player of all-time. “Number 32 became a thing for me because of Magic Johnson,” Towns said. “The ways he made his teammates better, the way he showtime…when I was young I always wanted to make my teammates better. So shoutout to Magic giving me that confidence to do it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy