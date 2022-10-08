Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Warriors talisman Stephen Curry’s role in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole resolution
The Golden State Warriors have laid the hammer down on Draymond Green. Well, somewhat. This is after head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors veteran will be fined for his actions against teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond, however, will not be serving any form of suspension. As it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NLDS Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022
The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. Yu Darvish is the starter for the visiting Padres, while Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the home Dodgers. The first pitch is slated for 8:37 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.
RELATED PEOPLE
Historic Patrick Mahomes streak is over ahead of heavyweight Chiefs-Bills showdown
Ever since Patrick Mahomes took the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, they’ve become one of the juggernauts of the NFL. But with the rise of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, competition has emerged among the AFC’s elite. For the first time ever, Mahomes’s Chiefs will...
Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice
Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns message to skeptics of Rudy Gobert trade
In a league dominated by guards and do-it-all wings who possess prototypical guard skills, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to pursue another avenue to title contention, doubling down on “big ball” after acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this past offseason to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a supersized frontcourt.
James Harden: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season
The beginning of James Harden’s tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t get off to the greatest start. After a messy split with the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers traded for him in the blockbuster Ben Simmons deal and he didn’t produce at the level expected of him. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pacers pick up options on Tyrese Haliburton, 3 others
The Indiana Pacers are picking up the fourth-year option on starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton
Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star QB Tom Brady joins Lakers’ LeBron James with recent big-money investment move
Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady is clearly already thinking of life after football. After all, he did retire from the sport this summer, only to sensationally un-retire a couple of months later. At this point in his life, TB12 is already trying to find ways to bring in...
How Matisse Thybulle showed ‘real growth’ immediately after 3-point airball, per Tobias Harris
CAMDEN, NJ – Matisse Thybulle is working to be the best version of himself for the Philadelphia 76ers. The young Sixers wing is looking to ensure his defensive excellence is a key feature of Doc Rivers’ game plan for the 2022-23 season. One of the main ways he’s doing that is by showing more confidence […] The post How Matisse Thybulle showed ‘real growth’ immediately after 3-point airball, per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RUMOR: The reasons Suns forward Jae Crowder likely isn’t getting traded to Celtics, Grizzlies
While Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder isn’t a superstar by any stretch of the imagination, he’s still drawn plenty of suitors in the trade market following his fallout with the Suns during the offseason. The league places a premium on players with Crowder’s skillset, making him an attractive target for teams looking to bolster their […] The post RUMOR: The reasons Suns forward Jae Crowder likely isn’t getting traded to Celtics, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Could a Suns’ Jae Crowder-Jordan Clarkson trade with Jazz be in the works?
Jae Crowder has no shortage of suitors as the Phoenix Suns continue to search for a trade partner. But, what if the organization is actually looking to get valuable pieces in return for the veteran?. Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there have been rumblings about a possible Crowder-Jordan Clarkson...
Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Shooting Guards In 2022-23 NBA Season Ranked
Fantasy basketball season is very nearly upon us, and if you haven’t drafted your team yet, you likely will be doing so over the next few days. There are tons of very good players who will be available for the taking in the fantasy world this season, with some of the best players coming in at the shooting guard position. With that in mind, we decided to rank the top 15 fantasy basketball shooting guards for the upcoming season.
Karl-Anthony Towns’ favorite player of all-time will get Lakers fans hyped
Karl-Anthony Towns took some time to answer questions at a recent GMC-sponsored event in LA. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar revealed his favorite NBA player of all-time. “Number 32 became a thing for me because of Magic Johnson,” Towns said. “The ways he made his teammates better, the way he showtime…when I was young I always wanted to make my teammates better. So shoutout to Magic giving me that confidence to do it.”
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0