Dayton football gets shut out for the first time in over 500 games

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dayton Flyers got shut out Saturday afternoon against the Butler Bulldogs, 31-0.

It’s the first time a Dayton football team has been held scoreless in 502 games.

The last time UD went without a point in a football game was against Marshall on October 16, 1976 when they lost, 9-0.

This was the best active streak in Division 1 Football.

>>Jake Chisholm runs for over 100 yards in Dayton’s win over Drake

Bret Bushka passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

The Flyers drove inside the Butler 30-yard line three times got zero points. Sam Webster missed field goal attempts of 44 yards in the first quarter and 37 yards in the second as they trailed, 10-0 at halftime.

The Bulldogs put the game away with 14 third quarter points.

Dante Casciola was picked off in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Butler outgained Dayton in total yards, 444-328.

Donte Casciola went 15-24 for 178 yards and an interception. Jake Chisholm ran 15 times for 47 yards.

Dayton falls to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

UD will be on the road October 15 at Marist in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group